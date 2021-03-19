Richmond Politics 03/19

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
March 19, 2020
A YEAR OF COVID
A year into the COVID crisis Mel Leonor reviews the state government's successes and its failures in responding to a pandemic that has infected 600,000 Virginians and killed more than 10,000.
Leonor reports that the only state headed by a physician has fared better than most in rates of infection and death. Yet, she writes that a look back shows significant shortcomings in areas such as testing and dealing with language barriers, and that "a lack of preparation and swift action left the state vulnerable at critical junctures." READ MORE
Leonor interviewed Gov. Ralph Northam, who, like President Joe Biden, expressed hope that vaccinated Virginians will be able to enjoy small gatherings with friends and family at the Fourth of July.
Northam also disclosed a lingering effect of his own bout with COVID. Six months later he has not regained his sense of smell.
The governor said he hopes enough Virginians will get vaccinated so that the state will achieve herd immunity before his term ends in January. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Chafin's seat: Tuesday is the special election for the seat of state Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, who died of COVID on Jan. 1.
Filing deadline: Candidates who hope to appear on the Democrats' June 8 primary ballot must file their voter signatures by Thursday.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Dropping Byrd: Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill to remove segregationist Harry Byrd Sr.'s statue from Capitol Square. READ MORE
Latinos' vaccinations: Sabrina Moreno reports that Latinos are the most likely to die from COVID. They're 6% of state vaccinations. READ MORE
Sunday voting: Mel Leonor reports that the governor signed a bill from Del. Lamont Bagby to allow early voting on Sundays. READ MORE
Williams: The columnist urges solidarity with Asian Americans against hate. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that he's been cooped up with bound friends - as in books. READ MORE
'EVERY DAY I GRIEVE'
Michael Martz looks back on the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare in western Henrico County, which changed how long-term care facilities dealt with the pandemic, from testing to staffing.
On March 22, 2020 a Canterbury resident was the first person to die in the Richmond area from a pandemic that would kill almost 4,000 people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.
During the outbreak, 51 people died of COVID-19 at the privately owned nursing home, which also lost 69 staff members, at least temporarily.
Martz writes that Dr. Jim Wright, Canterbury's former medical director, has become a forceful public advocate for changes in Virginia's long-term care industry, especially at underfunded, understaffed, for-profit nursing homes that rely on public funding for more than two-thirds of their residents.
"I want to make sure people understand, it's not 'that terrible nursing home' that caused those deaths," Wright said. "It's what society has determined is the appropriate level of care for our elders." READ MORE
Martz further reports that COVID has put a "harsh spotlight" on staffing at nursing homes. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Speaking of March Madness, Wayne Epps reports from San Antonio that the NCAA apologized after men's teams got a large weight room and giant 'swag' bags, and women's teams got neither. READ MORE
• Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia is extending its tax filing deadline for individuals to May 17 to match the federal extension. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Here's a good one, courtesy of my brother, Paul. Which founding father had 16 siblings? Scroll down for the answer.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I still can’t smell anything, but it’s been six months now, and so I'm not overly optimistic that it'll return. But you know, if that's the worst that happens, I can deal with that."
- Gov. Ralph Northam to reporter Mel Leonor on a lasting effect of his bout with COVID-19
TRIVIA ANSWER
Benjamin Franklin had 16 brothers and sisters.