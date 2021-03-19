Richmond Politics 03/19

'EVERY DAY I GRIEVE'

Michael Martz looks back on the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare in western Henrico County, which changed how long-term care facilities dealt with the pandemic, from testing to staffing.

On March 22, 2020 a Canterbury resident was the first person to die in the Richmond area from a pandemic that would kill almost 4,000 people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.

During the outbreak, 51 people died of COVID-19 at the privately owned nursing home, which also lost 69 staff members, at least temporarily.

Martz writes that Dr. Jim Wright, Canterbury's former medical director, has become a forceful public advocate for changes in Virginia's long-term care industry, especially at underfunded, understaffed, for-profit nursing homes that rely on public funding for more than two-thirds of their residents.