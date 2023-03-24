COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

March 24, 2023

VCU's challenges

Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia Commonwealth University, which already has cut about $10 million in expenses this year, could face more budget cuts and has proposed raising its undergraduate tuition by between 4% and 5%.

When the new fiscal year begins in July, VCU expects to face $60 million in new expenses. More than half of that money comes from required salary increases.

A hike would end four straight years of flat tuition. VCU planned to raise it last year but relented after Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the state's colleges to keep prices flat. If VCU raises tuition and fees by 4%, it will cost roughly $16,200 annually for an in-state undergraduate student. READ MORE

This week Kolenich also reported that VCU Health lost money for 12 straight months. READ MORE

Special election: Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, and Republican Steve Imholt face off Tuesday in a special election for Sen. Jennifer McClellan's state Senate seat.

Primary deadline: Potential candidates in primaries (such as Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta) have until April 6 to file.

Veto session: Lawmakers return April 12 to take up Gov. Glenn Youngkin's vetoes and proposed amendments.

DeSantis: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Liberty University, a must stop for GOP presidential hopefuls courting evangelical voters.

If you're reading the tea leaves, there are growing indications that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is jumping in - to the fight for control of the Virginia legislature.

* Youngkin, who is pushing for $1 billion in tax cuts, said last month that he was in no hurry for a budget agreement.

“We’re not at a terribly different place than we were last year,” Youngkin said after “We had a big gap, and we worked it out. I’m in no hurry; I’m here all summer.”

* Yes, Youngkin has been wooing out-of-state donors. So did Gov. Terry McAuliffe ahead of his unsuccessful push to win control of the state Senate in 2015.

* As the Virginia Public Access Project reports, Youngkin is steadily adding big donations to his PAC.

* Politico reported this week that Jeff Roe of Axiom Strategies, a top Youngkin political adviser, is going to work for Never Back Down, Ken Cuccinelli's Super PAC that supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Does all of this mean that Youngkin is foreclosing his options about a presidential or vice presidential bid? Of course not. He might think it's wise to keep his options open, especially if former President Donald Trump runs into stormy weather on the legal front.

