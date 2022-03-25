Richmond Politics 03/25/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

March 25, 2022

Top Youngkin aide on payroll of political consultants, not state

Patrick Wilson and Mel Leonor report that Matt Moran - a top aide to Gov. Glenn Youngkin - wields significant power on behalf of the governor, telling lawmakers which bills the governor might sign or veto and negotiating with them on top policy issues like marijuana legalization, school choice and public funding for a new Washington Commanders stadium.

Moran is not on the state payroll but is employed by — and on paid leave from — two political consulting firms that seek to influence elected officials.

The situation is unheard of in Virginia, according to Bob Holsworth, a veteran observer of state politics. And a law professor and expert on government ethics said that even if there’s no evidence of legal wrongdoing, the situation raises ethical questions.

Richard Cullen, counselor to Youngkin, said he reviewed Moran's arrangement beforehand and found it legal and ethical. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Special session: Legislators return April 4 to finish the budget and other unfinished business such as funding formulas for lab schools and a Washington Commanders football stadium.

Opening Day: The Nats open their season on April 7. The special session will be over by Thursday, right?

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Loudoun clear: Michael Martz reports that as a court case that seeks new House of Delegates elections plays out, fast-growing Loudoun County has outpaced its political representation. READ MORE

DMV: Martz reports that the Department of Motor Vehicles will pay refunds stemming from an error in collecting a new fee for highway use. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed tax cuts spotlight other taxing questions. READ MORE

Stadium: Michael Phillips reports that Virginia might significantly reduce its bid for a Commanders stadium, with Maryland and D.C. disinclined to commit top dollar. READ MORE

MARCH MUSTACHENESS

As we put this newsletter to bed, Cinderella Saint Peter's has done it again, stunning Purdue 67-64 to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA hoops tourney.

This means Doug Edert's stache will survive and advance.

If you haven't heard the tale by now, Edert is a Saint Peter's point guard who has parlayed his stache and panache into a deal with Buffalo Wild Wings. A sports radio outlet in the Bluegrass State called him "the mustache guy who beat Kentucky."

Many of Edert's teammates actually have better mustaches, beards and lettuce up top, but the solitary stache stands out these days, a rarity from the hardwood to the halls of the state Capitol.

Hereabouts, from the Civil War through the first World War, facial hair was basically a requirement for a Virginia governor. But the custom mostly disappeared when Gov. Westmoreland Davis and his walrus stache left office 100 years ago.

Doug Wilder rocked a mustache Nov. 7, 1989, the night he made history by becoming the nation's first elected Black governor.

But he shaved it off before inauguration day, Jan. 13, 1990.

No Virginia governor since Wilder has sported a mustache for any length of time - though each has been in hairy situations.

And a few - such as Bob McDonnell and Ralph Northam - had close shaves, indeed.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., stopped in Richmond Friday to tout $5 million in federal funding for work on Mayo Bridge, which opened in 1913. READ MORE

• Williams: The columnist pays tribute to the Rev. Mr. Charles Williams Jr., who helped erect a monument to the faith and perseverance of Black Catholics in Richmond. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Before St. Peter's beat Purdue Friday night, what was the highest seed to reach the Elite Eight in March Madness?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I know of no situation where a deputy chief of staff role has been outsourced, and without any public acknowledgment."

- Bob Holsworth, longtime Virginia political analyst

TRIVIA ANSWER

The previous highest seed to reach the Elite Eight was No. 12 - Missouri in 2002 and Oregon State in 2021.