Richmond Politics 03/26

Boy howdy.

Now that the official filing deadlines have passed, we know a dozen candidates are seeking major party nominations for governor - seven Republicans and five Democrats.

Fourteen have filed to run for lieutenant governor - eight Democrats and six Republicans. (Only!) six have filed to run for attorney general - four Republicans and two Democrats.

The oracle of Charlottesville, Larry Sabato, who has been observing Virginia's sausage factory for 50 years, said the glut of statewide candidates is unprecedented in modern times. He notes there are no longer party bosses on either side - there's no Democratic or Republican gatekeeper with the authority to tell hopefuls to wait in line.