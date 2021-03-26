Richmond Politics 03/26

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
March 26, 2021
LEGAL WEED THIS SUMMER?
As we say in the news biz, it looks like Gov. Ralph Northam buried the lead when he said vaccinated Virginians can look forward to 4th of July gatherings - make that buried the weed.
Mel Leonor reports that House Democratic leaders said Friday that they support accelerating the timeline for legalization of simple possession of marijuana to July 1. Northam would have to introduce an amendment to the recently passed marijuana legislation to make the change. Northam said in an interview with Virginia Public Media that he backs the idea.
Under the omnibus cannabis bill that lawmakers passed, simple possession was to become legal in 2024, when the market for legal sales is up and running.
Civil rights groups say legalizing simple possession this year is key to addressing the disparate harm marijuana laws cause people of color. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Action on bills: Wednesday is Gov. Ralph Northam's deadline to sign, veto or seek to amend bills from the veto session.
Dems debate: The five Democratic candidates for governor meet April 6 in a debate hosted by WTVR.
Veto session: The legislature reconvenes April 7.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Parole Board: Mark Bowes and Patrick Wilson report that records show former board chair Adrianne Bennett violated policy in releasing parolees from supervision. READ MORE
Teen slain: Ali Rockett reports that a teenage girl died after a shooting in Henrico County near Godwin High School. READ MORE
Schapiro: Columnist asks whether a VMI questionnaire is loads of questions or just loaded questions. READ MORE
Williams: Columnist says we've abolished the death penalty. Let's abolish injustice in criminal justice. READ MORE
High priority: Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia is reserving vaccine slots for Black and Latino residents to improve access. READ MORE
UNPRECEDENTED
Way back in December 2019, Sen. Tim Kaine sat down with reporters and editors at The Times-Dispatch. Among the many topics he weighed in on that day, Kaine said he was intrigued about Virginia's statewide contests in 2021, envisioning that they would be "wide open" on both sides.
Boy howdy.
Now that the official filing deadlines have passed, we know a dozen candidates are seeking major party nominations for governor - seven Republicans and five Democrats.
Fourteen have filed to run for lieutenant governor - eight Democrats and six Republicans. (Only!) six have filed to run for attorney general - four Republicans and two Democrats.
The oracle of Charlottesville, Larry Sabato, who has been observing Virginia's sausage factory for 50 years, said the glut of statewide candidates is unprecedented in modern times. He notes there are no longer party bosses on either side - there's no Democratic or Republican gatekeeper with the authority to tell hopefuls to wait in line.
He muses that both parties think this is the time to take their shot. Democrats, enjoying a suburb-fueled winning streak in statewide elections, realize that a win for attorney general or lieutenant governor could well be a steppingstone to the Executive Mansion. Republicans in the post-Trump era are hungry to return to power after eight years of Democratic governors.
It's anyone's guess how these nominations will shake out.
Kaine said in that 2019 interview that he's never been a fan of casino gambling. But given his political hunches, he might be excused for making a gentleman's bet with one of his breakfast pals at the City Diner.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Bill Lohmann reports that after a long year of pandemic, older Richmonders finally have something they've longed for - hugs. And hope. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that families are scrambling with assisted living to end at Richmond's Imperial Plaza. READ MORE
• Mel Leonor reports that Virginia's legislature has a new caucus focused on the state's Asian American community. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia State University will rename four buildings named for people with ties to racism. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
President Joe Biden gave his first White House press conference on Thursday. Which of his predecessors gave the first presidential press conference?
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“We can’t give out the ultimate punishment without being 100% sure that we’re right and we can’t sentence people to that ultimate punishment knowing that the system doesn’t work the same for everyone."
- Gov. Ralph Northam on signing legislation to abolish the death penalty
TRIVIA ANSWER
Woodrow Wilson held the first presidential press conference in March 1913, according to The White House Historical Association.