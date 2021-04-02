Richmond Politics 04/02

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
Dominion's Tom Farrell dies
Michael Martz reports that Dominion's Tom Farrell, who transformed the monopoly utility and whose influence stretched from customers' electric bills to business, the arts, politics, philanthropy, schools and sports, died Friday at 66. His death from cancer came a day after he stepped down from his leadership post as executive board chairman.
Under Farrell's direction Dominion wielded enormous political influence in the legislature, winning a regulatory overhaul that allowed the company to keep profits beyond their authorized rate of return as long as the company was using the money on things like updates to the electrical grid and renewable energy.
Last year Gov. Ralph Northam signed another transformative utility measure, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions and lead Virginia to 100 percent renewable energy in the coming decades. Critics on the left say it doesn’t go far enough on climate change, and critics in both parties say it could hurt Virginia ratepayers by making them bear the risk for a big push into wind energy.
Farrell also was an important civic booster, whether he was helping Richmond host an international cycling championship, or working with 20 other CEOs to unite the Baltimore-to-Washington corridor as a "super-region" with a talented workforce traveling on a connected transportation network.
Martz reports that Farrell's unsuccessful high-profile efforts to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and to fulfill his dream of a new downtown arena as part of the Navy Hill project, were "rare failures for a man who helped to build Dominion into a $61 billion company that reached far beyond the Virginia electric utility service territory that remains its foundation." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Democrats debate: The five Democrats running for governor meet Tuesday in a debate hosted by WTVR.
Veto session: Gov. Ralph Northam did not veto any bills, so lawmakers will reconvene Wednesday to take up his proposed amendments to legislation.
GOP convention: It's coming up on May 8.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Vaccine appointments: Sabrina Moreno reports that strangers are helping each other hunt and sign up. READ MORE
Not so fast: Moreno reports that Virginia will not allow walk-ins at vaccine clinics anytime soon. READ MORE
Variants: Mel Leonor reports that Virginia is working to boost its tracking of COVID-19 variants, key to thwarting problematic mutations. READ MORE
Imperial Plaza: Michael Martz reports that memory care residents feel 'left out' in Imperial Plaza's transition from assisted living. READ MORE
THE MAN TO SEE
Evan Thomas, who graduated from UVA law in 1977, two years before Tom Farrell, wrote "The Man to See," a classic biography of Edward Bennett Williams, the "ultimate insider and legendary trial lawyer."
In Richmond that appellation might more closely fit Richard Cullen than it did his brother-in-law, Farrell. But make no mistake, Farrell was always in the loop in this town, even when he wasn't pulling the levers.
In February 2015, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie shook off a Richmond snowstorm and barreled into the Jefferson Hotel to try to sell potential big-money GOP donors on what would be a short-lived presidential bid. The co-hosts for the roundtable reception included Farrell, Bill Goodwin and Bobbie Kilberg of the Northern Virginia Technology Council.
Afterward, Christie burst from the front door and stopped to offer a few blandishments about the capital city. As the candidate held forth, a side door opened a crack. Farrell slipped through the door, turned up his collar and stepped off into the night. He did not stop and he kept his own counsel.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Bill Lohmann marks the passing of John Joseph Nichols of Chester, a World War II veteran and one of the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers. READ MORE
• Patrick Wilson reports that Mark Earley Jr., a Richmond candidate for the House of Delegates, moved in with his parents, then acknowledged a mistake on a state form. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
We've all heard the tongue-twister "She sells sea shells by the seashore." But who is "she"? Scroll down for the answer.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"When I was going through my hell, he was a resolute friend."
Former Gov. Bob McDonnell, speaking of Tom Farrell, who had been his high school classmate at Bishop Ireton. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned McDonnell's convictions on corruption charges.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The tongue twister likely refers to Mary Anning, who as a child in 1812 discovered a 17-foot fossil of an ichthyosaur, ("fish lizard") in cliffs along England's Dorset Coast. Anning became a collector and seller of fossils and made important contributions to paleontology.