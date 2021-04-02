Richmond Politics 04/02

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

Dominion's Tom Farrell dies

Michael Martz reports that Dominion's Tom Farrell, who transformed the monopoly utility and whose influence stretched from customers' electric bills to business, the arts, politics, philanthropy, schools and sports, died Friday at 66. His death from cancer came a day after he stepped down from his leadership post as executive board chairman.

Under Farrell's direction Dominion wielded enormous political influence in the legislature, winning a regulatory overhaul that allowed the company to keep profits beyond their authorized rate of return as long as the company was using the money on things like updates to the electrical grid and renewable energy.

Last year Gov. Ralph Northam signed another transformative utility measure, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions and lead Virginia to 100 percent renewable energy in the coming decades. Critics on the left say it doesn’t go far enough on climate change, and critics in both parties say it could hurt Virginia ratepayers by making them bear the risk for a big push into wind energy.