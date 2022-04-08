Richmond Politics 04/08/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

April 8, 2022

Longer sessions, or fewer bills?

Michael Martz reports that with the legislature deadlocked over the budget yet again and forced to convene a seventh special session in five years, some are raising questions about whether a part-time legislature still works.

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and other veteran legislators don't favor turning the General Assembly - the oldest representative body in the Western Hemisphere - into a full-time legislature, but many agree something's got to change.

The General Assembly traditionally meets for 46-day "short sessions" in odd-numbered years and for 60 days in even-numbered years - when lawmakers craft a new two-year budget.

"The short session has never been short since it was put into the Constitution," said Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar, who joined the Senate in 1974 and became clerk in 1990. "I think it ought to go to 60 days."

Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, says he would support 75-day sessions. But Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, says the simpler solution is reducing the number of bills lawmakers introduce.

"It's ultimately up to legislators to find out what the word 'no' means," he said. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Deadline day: Monday is Gov. Glenn Youngkin's deadline to act on bills that passed in the regular session that adjourned March 12.

Veto session: Beyond the special session, legislators are due back in Richmond April 27 for the veto session in which they take up the governor's vetoes and amendments to bills they passed in the regular session.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

FOIA: Patrick Wilson reports that a judge in Richmond ordered the Virginia Department of Education to provide more specific information to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in response to a FOIA request the newspaper made for communications between state officials and a Washington nonprofit. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Virginia's constant budget stalemates require "what is now pretty much absent: patience and flexibility." READ MORE

Gas cash?: Virginia House Democrats are proposing $50 payments to drivers - up to $100 per household, in lieu of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed gas tax suspension. READ MORE

Parental notice: Patrick Wilson reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring parental notification of sexually explicit content in schools. READ MORE

Jones takes on Wittman: Michael Martz reports that Democrat Herb Jones, who lost a 2019 challenge to state Sen. Tommy Norment, is taking on Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st. READ MORE

THE HUGHES RULE

Virginia politicos might recall that the Richmond Times-Dispatch did not announce Glenn Youngkin's victory in the newspaper that went to print on election night. The Republican narrowly led Democrat Terry McAuliffe as the paper went to bed, but the contest remained too close for the Associated Press to call.

On Election Night journalists love to report the big story - the first draft of history - but if an election result is wrong in print, it's frozen in amber forever.

Call it the Hughes Rule. On Nov. 8, 1916, the Richmond Times-Dispatch carried a headline about the presidential election that read "Returns indicate election of Hughes; Democrats do not concede defeat."

President Woodrow Wilson not only didn't concede defeat to Republican Charles Evans Hughes - Wilson was re-elected. Whoops.

The Times-Dispatch had learned its lesson 32 years later, when President Harry Truman's re-election battle with Republican Thomas Dewey went down to the wire.

The RTD's headline read: "Uncertainty marks election with half votes in."

Thus, the RTD avoided The Chicago Tribune's fate:

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that UR's newly inaugurated president addressed affordability and the legacy of the school's slave-holding founders. READ MORE

• Kolenich reports that with COVID cases inching upward, Richmond's health district is girding for another surge. READ MORE

• Ali Rockett reports that a former Richmond police chief is now suing Mayor Levar Stoney and the city's current police chief for wrongful termination. READ MORE

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Today, there are millions of girls across America watching Ketanji Brown Jackson, and thinking ‘that could be me.’ "

- Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond

