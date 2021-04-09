Richmond Politics 04/09

As for the Democratic candidates, Riggleman says: “You have a rehash of the same old, same old. People that have been in the party pipeline."

Riggleman, who calls for a "courageous center" to rise in state and national politics, says his decision may well come down to money, whether he can build the infrastructure he needs to compete in a general election. He says that if he does decide to jump in he will announce on June 7, the day before the Democratic primary.

Say this much for an independent Riggleman bid. He wouldn't Bigfoot anybody who's already running.

