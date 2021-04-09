Richmond Politics 04/09

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
April 9, 2020
Good news, bad news
The glass is half full but it still has a hole in the bottom on this soggy Friday.
Sabrina Moreno reports that Richmond and its surrounding health districts - Henrico, Chesterfield and Chickahominy - are now making all people 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Friday's announcement is nine days ahead of Gov. Ralph Northam's target date.
Problems remain, due in part to shortages of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and persistent inequities in vaccine distribution. Moreno reports that as of Friday, 1 in 5 people vaccinated across Richmond, Henrico, Chickahominy and Chesterfield were in the 60-to-69 age range and 67.8% of vaccinations recorded by race and ethnicity were of white people. Less than 20% were Black, although Black communities have in recent weeks accounted for more than 57% of Richmond's cases and nearly 40% of Henrico's. READ MORE
In a hopeful sign, John Reid Blackwell reports that warmer weather and the wider rollout of vaccines might herald a spring thaw for hard-hit travel and leisure businesses. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
GOP sites: On Monday Republicans are to start announcing voting sites for the May 8 convention.
Campaign finance: Reports are due Thursday for the period covering Jan. 1 through March 31.
Dems AG debate: Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, meet April 24 in a televised debate.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'Is this right?' Michael Martz reports that a new federal law is driving down health insurance costs in the marketplace. READ MORE
Schapiro on Northam's nod: The political columnist says the governor's recovery from scandal makes his endorsement of Terry McAuliffe valuable. READ MORE
New endorsements: Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment backs Kirk Cox; former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Maryland's 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy.
Williams on UR: The columnist says the school's reputation is at stake in the debate over building names. READ MORE
What happens to the chair?: Frank Green reports on the uncertain future for Virginia's electric chair and lethal injection gurney, two grim symbols of state executions. READ MORE
THE WILD CARD
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, who is up in Michigan on a fishing trip at the moment, still sounds like he might be lured into an independent run for governor.
Mel Leonor reports that Riggleman, who lost his 5th District congressional seat to Bob Good last year in a GOP drive-through convention, is aggravated with the nomination fights for governor in both parties. He considers the Republican convention - in which delegates will choose the nominee - an illegitimate way to pick a candidate and he calls the state GOP a "circus party."
As for the Democratic candidates, Riggleman says: “You have a rehash of the same old, same old. People that have been in the party pipeline."
Riggleman, who calls for a "courageous center" to rise in state and national politics, says his decision may well come down to money, whether he can build the infrastructure he needs to compete in a general election. He says that if he does decide to jump in he will announce on June 7, the day before the Democratic primary. READ MORE
Say this much for an independent Riggleman bid. He wouldn't Bigfoot anybody who's already running.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Karri Peifer reports that reopening restaurants in Richmond face a new challenge - staffing - and that bad customers are part of the problem. READ MORE
• Kenya Hunter reports that a Godwin High School senior got a pleasant surprise on "Good Morning America" - a $40,000 scholarship. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that Colonial Williamsburg has plans for the site of an 18th century school that once taught Black children to accept slavery. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
We don't know who the Republicans will nominate for governor May 8, but we know that Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, is not seeking re-election in the House of Delegates. With his departure, who will be the longest-serving Republican in the House?
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"This is a turning point in our vaccine distribution. People no longer have to wonder if they qualify."
- Amy Popovich, nurse manager for Richmond's and Henrico's health districts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Like Del. Kirk Cox, Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, has served in the House since 1990. Orrock faces Democrat Eric Butterworth in November.