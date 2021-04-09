 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond Politics 04/10
0 comments

Richmond Politics 04/10

  • 0

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

April 9, 2020

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxx

Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. 

Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. 

Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. 

Xxxxx xxxxx

READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

GOP sites: On Monday Republicans are to start announcing voting sites for the May 8 convention.

Campaign finance: Reports are due Thursday for the period covering Jan. 1 through March 31.

Dems AG debate: Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, meet April 24 in a televised debate.

 

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

Schapiro on Northam's nod: The political columnist says the governor's recovery from scandal makes his endorsement of Terry McAuliffe valuable. READ MORE

New endorsements: Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment backs Kirk Cox; former NAACP head Ben Jealous endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy.

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

 

ESSAY

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

IN OTHER NEWS

• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.

• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.

• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.

• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

 

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

TRIVIA ANSWER

xxxx: 

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

A stranger’s generosity brings Virginia Beach woman to tears
State and Regional News

A stranger’s generosity brings Virginia Beach woman to tears

Elizabeth Ricks of Virginia Beach went shopping at the Bed Bath & Beyond in the Pembroke area. She wanted to buy two items, one which was a duster kit that she thought was $19.99. Once she got to the register, Ricks asked the cashier to verify the price. It was $44.99, much more than Ricks wanted to pay. She told the cashier she did not want it and would shop for something else. The cashier ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News