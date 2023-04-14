COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely expected to soon announce a GOP presidential run, courted evangelical voters on Friday at Liberty University in Lynchburg, but did not specifically mention the bill he signed the day before that would bar most abortions after six weeks.

DeSantis, who appeared to hint at a presidential bid, saying he looks forward to "the battles ahead," only glanced off his abortion stance, saying his administration has backed a "culture of life."

But in introducing the Florida governor at Liberty, Jonathan Falwell, a minister, and the school's new chancellor, praised DeSantis for flying back from Ohio on Thursday to sign the bill in Florida.

"It will protect all unborn babies because he recognizes and knows that life is a gift from God," Falwell said.

DeSantis focused his speech on what he termed Florida's fight against the "woke mob." He called Florida "a promised land of sanity in a world that has increasingly gone off its rocker."

The six-week Florida abortion law could help DeSantis with conservative voters in a GOP nominating contest, but it could prove a general election challenge in states like Virginia. Large suburban counties in Northern Virginia and greater Richmond helped Democrat Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points in 2020. READ MORE

The Old Bulls Network

Maybe time does heal all wounds - many of them, anyway. Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes of a convivial reunion this week of longtime friends and frequent political combatants Chuck Robb and Doug Wilder.

Schapiro reports that Robb, 84, acknowledged an award for public service from the school of government and public affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University named for Wilder, 92.

The kind words and supportive gestures of the pols who revived Virginia's Democratic Party in the 1980s made all of that decades-old drama - the slights, the public resentments, the eavesdropping and the schadenfreude - seem a distant memory.

"One would be very sincere in reporting that — scripts and stagecraft, notwithstanding — watching Robb and Wilder in the same room again was a powerful reminder that they became the strongest of individual politicians by usually, but not always, practicing politics together," Schapiro writes.

He adds: "These old bulls projected a measure of delight in being together. And both were in character." READ MORE

