Richmond Politics 04/16

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
April 16, 2021
BIG BUCKS
The campaign finance reports that VPAP published Friday herald what could be a financially competitive clash for governor. Of course that all depends on which candidates the parties nominate in the May 8 GOP convention and in the June 8 Democratic primary.
Mel Leonor reports that as former Gov. Terry McAuliffe continued to lap the Democratic field, raising $4.2 million and finishing the first quarter with $8.5 million in cash on hand, two wealthy GOP contenders, Glenn Youngkin and Pete Snyder, showed they are personally invested in this campaign - literally.
Youngkin, former CEO of The Carlyle Group, loaned $5.5 million of his own money to his campaign in the first quarter and raised $2 million more, finishing the quarter with $3.3 million in cash on hand.
Snyder and his wife, Burson, loaned his campaign nearly $5.2 million. Snyder raised an additional $1.6 million, ending the quarter with $2.6 million in cash. READ MORE
The night McAuliffe was first elected governor in 2013, his GOP opponent, Ken Cuccinelli, said that though he was outspent by $15 million, “this race came down to the wire because of Obamacare.”
This year's nominees and the key issues are not yet settled, but if Youngkin or Snyder has his way, we're unlikely to see a repeat of that fundraising chasm. We could well see gushers of cash backing both major party candidates.
WHAT'S NEXT?
GOP forum: The Republican candidates for governor face off Monday during a forum at Liberty University.
Dems AG debate: Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk meet April 24.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Liberty sues Falwell: Rachel Mahoney of the News & Advance reports that Liberty is seeking at least $10 million from its former president, Jerry Falwell Jr., alleging breach of contract and duties. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro says that unlike Doug Wilder in 1989, African American Democrats running for governor this year are narrowcasting for votes. READ MORE
Another variant: Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia announced its first cases of a COVID variant initially found in Brazil. READ MORE
Vaccine availability: Moreno reports that as Virginia passes 5 million vaccines given, Gov. Ralph Northam says every resident who wants a dose could get one by end of May. READ MORE
Williams: As for vaccines, columnist Michael Paul Williams says, until we come together, we’ll have to stay apart. READ MORE
Campus representation: Eric Kolenich reports that only three public universities in the state enroll Black and Latino students at a rate equal to the state population. READ MORE
MAURICE AT CUOMOLOT
Way down in Terry McAuliffe's latest campaign finance report, at the $1,000 contribution level, there are some names of note, including actor Ted Danson, his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, former Senate Minority (and Majority) Leader Tom Daschle and a former diamond merchant named Maurice Tempelsman.
That fourth name triggers a memory from the wayback machine. On a June Saturday in 1990, as a reporter for Northern Virginia's late, lamented Journal newspapers, I found myself on foot, prowling streets along the perimeter of Hickory Hill, Ethel Kennedy's McLean estate. The occasion was a wedding reception, hours after Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo exchanged vows at St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington.
Their marriage would be over by 2005, and Cuomo is now under fire over his recent conduct with women, but at the time this wedding was big news, the uniting of two of America's prominent political families.
Of course, access to the reception was tightly controlled, and tents mostly obscured the view from surrounding streets. I wasn't the only reporter straining for an angle. A scribe from Albany, N.Y., said he couldn't find anyone to interview and wouldn't know what to ask if he did. "I'm used to covering budgets," he said.
As he spoke, "Lullaby of Broadway" wafted from the reception tent, followed by covers of "New York New York," The Pointer Sisters' "Jump" and "Love Shack" by the B52s.
"It just goes to show you that the rich can have really bad wedding bands," the Albany reporter said.
I wound up writing a feature on the paparazzi, four free-lance photographers with tripods and telephoto lenses, jostling for position like hockey players behind the net. In those days before their craft went digital, one of the international photographers, who did not have a courier on standby, faced a critical choice - when to make a break for it in order to get his film to Dulles for a flight.
He wound up missing the money shot. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, dressed in white and wearing her trademark sunglasses, emerged from a tent to leave the reception. She and a male companion took a leisurely stroll across the lawn and headed for their car. For a moment she paused to glance at the house where she and Sen. John F. Kennedy lived briefly in the mid-1950s before his brother, Robert Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy made it their sprawling family's home.
When the photographer returned from the airport, I had to break the bad news.
"Was she in direct sunlight?" he asked.
Yep.
"She didn't turn toward (the photographers) did she?"
Afraid so.
He looked sick.
"I got some stuff of John, Caroline, Teddy and Joe together," he said. "They were really nice, but nothing beats Jackie and her companion. Those will sell for ever and ever until she goes with someone else."
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis never went with anyone else. The man who accompanied her that sunny afternoon - Maurice Tempelsman - was at her side for the last 15 years of her life, until she died of cancer in 1994.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mark Bowes reports that four people, including three children, died after being pulled from a house fire in Chesterfield County. READ MORE
• Ali Rockett reports that Richmond’s mayor and fire chief shared concerns about an uptick in fire fatalities in the city. The news conference was scheduled before the Chesterfield tragedy. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that federal changes are bringing relief to Virginia consumers but prompting a delay in the state health insurance exchange. READ MORE
• Chris Suarez reports that public support is shifting to one project in Richmond's casino sweepstakes. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Leslie Byrne, the first woman elected to Congress in Virginia, recently endorsed Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, for governor. Who were the first women elected to the Virginia General Assembly? Scroll down for the answer.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic and get back to our normal lives.”
- Gov. Ralph Northam