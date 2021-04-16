Richmond Politics 04/16

Their marriage would be over by 2005, and Cuomo is now under fire over his recent conduct with women, but at the time this wedding was big news, the uniting of two of America's prominent political families.

Of course, access to the reception was tightly controlled, and tents mostly obscured the view from surrounding streets. I wasn't the only reporter straining for an angle. A scribe from Albany, N.Y., said he couldn't find anyone to interview and wouldn't know what to ask if he did. "I'm used to covering budgets," he said.

As he spoke, "Lullaby of Broadway" wafted from the reception tent, followed by covers of "New York New York," The Pointer Sisters' "Jump" and "Love Shack" by the B52s.

"It just goes to show you that the rich can have really bad wedding bands," the Albany reporter said.

I wound up writing a feature on the paparazzi, four free-lance photographers with tripods and telephoto lenses, jostling for position like hockey players behind the net. In those days before their craft went digital, one of the international photographers, who did not have a courier on standby, faced a critical choice - when to make a break for it in order to get his film to Dulles for a flight.