April 21, 2023

Youngkin Advancing

Dave Ress reports that on Friday evening Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged activists at the Virginia GOP's annual advance to reach out to voters they might have thought would never vote Republican.

"This is a big tent, let's go fill it," Youngkin told activists gathered at the Richmond Marriott for the weekend event.

Meantime, Politico reports that Thomas Peterffy, a billionaire who has put his backing of Florida Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis "on hold," has sent $1 million to Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC.

That at least gives another big boost to Youngkin's record-breaking haul as he focuses on his bid to take control of the Senate, as well as the House, in this fall's elections.

And though Youngkin has said nothing publicly to indicate he's going to run for president, the big bucks are sure to keep his name in the conversation. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

State taxes: Most individuals have to file their state taxes by May 1.

Nominations: May brings the first of the GOP nomination contests for the General Assembly. In suburbs west of Richmond, Republicans Duane Adams, Sandy Brindley, Jack Dyer and Del. John McGuire vie in a May 6 convention for the nomination in Senate District 10, which stretches from Louisa and Hanover counties to Appomattox.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Abortion pill: The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night preserved access to the abortion drug mifepristone while a court case plays out. Mark Sherman of AP has the story. READ MORE

Same-sex marriage: Speaking of the Supreme Court, Charlotte Rene Woods reports that debate over same-sex marriage is flaring anew. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that after recasting K-12 history standards, Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to rewrite political history, one district at a time. READ MORE

Bon Secours: Eric Kolenich reports that following critical reports last year in The New York Times and The Times-Dispatch, Bon Secours is turning to outpatient services to replenish Richmond Community Hospital. READ MORE

Emotional roller coaster?: Kolenich reports that Kings Dominion is implementing a chaperone policy. READ MORE

Bench, pressed

Joe Posnanski's entertaining book "The Baseball 100," which also supplies the trivia question below, includes a tale about an immortal catcher's brief but memorable minor league stint in Hampton Roads.

1n 1966, Johnny Bench, who would become a Hall of Fame catcher for Sen. Creigh Deeds' beloved Big Red Machine, played for the Peninsula Grays, a Cincinnati affiliate based in Newport News.

Posnanski writes that at 18 Bench was a phenomenon.

"Put it this way: There was a sign in left field at the ballpark there that read HIT A HOMER HERE, WIN A FREE SUIT. Bench hit 10 balls over that sign, two in one game.

"Yes. He won 10 free suits."

Posnanski writes that the Reds quickly called Bench up to their AAA affiliate in Buffalo, but "Bench's 98 games on the Peninsula were so spectacular that they retired his jersey number before he left town."

By 1967 Bench was in the major leagues. Thanks to that stint in Newport News, his suits were Bench pressed and he was already dressed for success.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that the controversial menhaden fleet that supplies Omega Proteins’ Reedville plant is promising to limit areas in Chesapeake Bay where it will set its nets and catch fish. READ MORE

• Ress reports that Dominion says its coal ash pond cleanup is underway in Chesterfield. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports on updated guidance about who should get COVID shots and when. READ MORE

• Ress reports that Hanover County is working to balance a rural feel with more affordable housing. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Which member of baseball's Hall of Fame was named for a member or the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I wonder how a young family is going to afford a place here."

Kristin Stevens of Hanover County, speaking to county planners at a meeting on the county's comprehensive plan. She echoed a growing sentiment in localities around the Richmond region.

