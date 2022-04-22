Richmond Politics 04/22/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

April 22, 2022

Homeschooling surge

Jessica Nocera, Sean McGoey and Sabrina Moreno report that many Richmond-area parents opted to homeschool their kids during the pandemic, in keeping with increases seen statewide and around the country.

According to The Associated Press, in 18 states that shared data through the current school year, the number of homeschooling students increased by 63% in the 2020-2021 school year, then fell by only 17% in the 2021-2022 school year.

Virginia has one of the highest reported numbers of homeschooled students in the country, with over 55,000 children receiving their education at home in the 2021-22 school year – up from nearly 37,000 in 2017-18, according to the AP data.

Records from the Virginia Department of Education and analyzed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch show that, including those who receive homeschooling under a religious exemption, the total number of home-educated students is just under 62,000 for the current school year.

Homeschool students are most heavily clustered along the Interstate 95 corridor and in the Virginia Beach area; of the 15 Virginia localities with at least 1,000 homeschooled students, only three – Augusta, Bedford and Franklin counties – are not among the state's 25 most populous jurisdictions.

Don't miss McGoey's interactive graphic with locality breakdowns on homeschooling in Virginia from Lee to Lunenburg to Loudoun. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Monumental - Richmond's Monument Avenue 10K returns Saturday - without the monuments.

Sanders in Richmond - Bernie Sanders is at The National in Richmond Sunday to rally with people who worked to unionize five Starbucks.

Veto session: The General Assembly returns Wednesday to take up Gov. Glenn Youngkin's vetoes and proposed amendments to legislation.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Budget: Michael Martz reports that while the assembly returns next week, a new state budget is weeks away. READ MORE

Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that a long-ago Cabinet secretary to Gov. John Dalton is running for the state legislature - in Oregon. READ MORE

FOIA: Patrick Wilson reports that a judge found a state agency violated the Freedom of Information Act by not releasing overdose data. READ MORE

Diversity officer: Wilson reports that Angela Sailor, the governor's chief diversity officer, is on leave for a family matter. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia State University broke ground Friday on the largest building in campus history, a $120 million academic center. READ MORE

• Lyndon German reports that a Henrico man was indicted in a $1.1 million federal fraud investigation. READ MORE

• Kolenich reports that the president of Bon Secours Richmond will become COO of a Pennsylvania system. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Jessica Nocera reports on the preparations at Clark Springs for the kids from Fox. READ MORE

FRIDAY TRIVIA

As Michael Martz reported, Gov. Glenn Youngkin stirred a lot of buzz this week amid the word that he's expanding his political reach through a pair of new federally registered organizations to push candidates in other states. Before the great mentioner starts mentioning Youngkin for a national ticket, who were the three Virginia governors who later served as president?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“He sparked a movement in Virginia when he won last year focused on kitchen-table issues. And that movement has continued to grow around the country.”

- Kristin Davison, vice president of Axiom Strategies, the national consulting firm that managed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign and still advises him.

TRIVIA ANSWER