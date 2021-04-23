 Skip to main content
Richmond Politics 04/23
COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

April 23, 2021

An officer talks to one of the protesters who marched to the Richmond Police 4th Precinct June 4, 2020.

The Jury's Out 

Ali Rockett reports that top prosecutors in the Richmond area say the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd won't change how they assess whether or not to charge an officer. But Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said changes to police behavior are inevitable after Floyd's death galvanized thousands across the city and nation to demand them.

"I'm relieved as a Black woman and a prosecutor that the justice system worked," McEachin said. "The reason I do what I do is because I believe in the justice system despite the fact that it has often failed Black people."

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith, who assumed control of the department amid last summer's protests, called the Chauvin verdict "a turning point in our justice system, in policing, in our everyday lives." READ MORE

 

WHAT'S NEXT?

Dems debate: The party's candidates for governor face off May 6 in Bristol.

GOP convention: Republicans choose their statewide nominees May 8 in a disassembled convention.

 

Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg and Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, are again vying for the 73rd District seat.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

House races: Michael Martz reports that in a post-Trump test, a rematch in Henrico's 73rd District is among Richmond-area contests that could help decide control of the House of Delegates. READ MORE

Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia will immediately resume its use after the CDC and the FDA lifted the pause. READ MORE

 Immigration: Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Ralph Northam is urging President Joe Biden to include it in a COVID-19 recovery measure. READ MORE

William & Mary: Eric Kolenich reports that the school renamed three buildings and a history department that honored Confederate supporters. READ MORE

 

THE GOP RIDDLE

Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that the enigmatic fight for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, which will be settled in a May 8 convention, got a bit more mysterious this week when rivals Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox and Glenn Youngkin teamed to question how the Republican Party of Virginia plans to tally the votes.

Schapiro notes that three of the GOP front-runners are suspicious not just of the vote-counting software, but of their other top-tier rival for the nomination, Pete Snyder

Chase, Cox and Youngkin "clearly fear supposed supporters" of Snyder "could — in their party leadership roles — manipulate the count in his favor," Schapiro writes.

"Put another way: Several in-Snyders will decide the nomination sought by seven." READ MORE

In July, parent Kate Flinn set up a banner during a Chesterfield Education Association rally before a Chesterfield School Board meeting.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Jess Nocera reports that Chesterfield's public schools anticipate challenges such as restoring relationships among students and staff. READ MORE

• Nocera reports that Henrico's public schools announced an outdoor June graduation schedule. READ MORE

• Frank Green reports that an inmate wrongfully convicted of rape is said to be dying of cancer in a Virginia prison. READ MORE

 

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Schoolchildren learn that Abraham Lincoln was born Feb. 12, 1809. Which other person of world significance was born that same day?

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Renee Hill holds Bee The Gardener Tuesday at Lee Circle in Richmond following the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

 

 

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"There's very much going to be a bright line of policing and prosecution policies and actions before George Floyd was murdered and after George Floyd was murdered."

- Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin

TRIVIA ANSWER

If you made the natural selection, you know that Charles Darwin also was born Feb. 12, 1809.

 

