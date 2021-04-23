Richmond Politics 04/23

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

April 23, 2021

The Jury's Out

Ali Rockett reports that top prosecutors in the Richmond area say the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd won't change how they assess whether or not to charge an officer. But Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said changes to police behavior are inevitable after Floyd's death galvanized thousands across the city and nation to demand them.

"I'm relieved as a Black woman and a prosecutor that the justice system worked," McEachin said. "The reason I do what I do is because I believe in the justice system despite the fact that it has often failed Black people."