April 28, 2023

Alarming, but uncommon

Anna Bryson and Sean Jones report that Thursday's shooting of two students outside George Wythe High in Richmond, coming on top of the January incident in which a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher in Newport News, has intensified Virginia parents' and teachers' worries about gun violence.

Jamie Bass, a mom in Henrico, said that if she drives past her two kids’ schools during the day, she worries when she sees small details awry, like a police car parked out front, or a door being propped open.

A CBS News poll out this month found that among parents of school-age children, 77% are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about the possibility of gun violence at their child's school.

Although school shootings and parents’ worries about them are on the rise, school gun violence remains uncommon.

Bryson and Jones report that gun violence overtook automobile accidents as the leading cause of youth deaths in the U.S. as of 2020. But less than 1% of youth gun deaths each year happen in schools, and even fewer are from mass shootings in schools. READ MORE

Nominations: May 6 marks the first nominating conventions for legislative contests. In the greater Richmond area, Duane Adams, Sandy Brindley, Jack Dyer and Del. John McGuire are seeking the GOP nomination in new Senate District 10, which extends from Hanover to Appomattox.

Lab schools: Anna Bryson reports that the Virginia Education Association is accusing the Youngkin administration of misappropriating funds for lab schools. READ MORE

After COVID: Michael Martz reports business leaders say affordable housing is a big concern as Richmond looks to recover from the pandemic. READ MORE

Casino: Martz reports that the Richmond Crusade for Voters is asserting a right to vote again on a proposed casino. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that the marquee Senate race in Henrico between Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg is "the nationalized election in Richmond's backyard." READ MORE

Altria: Dave Ress reports that Altria says inflation is affecting cigarette sales, which dropped by 11.4% in the first quarter compared with last year. READ MORE

Sudan's tragedy hits home

Dave Ress reports that Elnigomi Bushra, leader of the Sudanese American community in Richmond, was worried that Americans weren’t paying attention to the hundreds of civilian deaths and tens of thousands more people at risk as Sudan’s military and a potent militia battle each other. So he got Sen. Tim Kaine's attention at a community event.

One week later, Richmond’s Sudanese American community organized a listening session on Friday so Kaine could find out more. Kaine promised to do everything he can to step up U.S. pressure for a supposed cease-fire to actually be enforced, and to speed the flow of humanitarian aid.

The fighting between the nation’s armed forces and the paramilitary troops of its Rapid Support Forces, heirs of the Janjaweed militias that terrorized the Darfur region during the national government’s 16-year war on that region, has spread all over, said Abubaker Abdelrhaman.

“This is real, this is real, in Sudan people are dying, a lot of people are dying and I don’t know what to do,” Abdelwahab Elsirag told Kaine. READ MORE

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney endorsed former Del. Lashrecse Aird over Sen. Joe Morrissey in a June 20 Democratic primary. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that a rare look at billing disputes offers insight into what ER visits actually cost. READ MORE

• Ress reports that state workers will soon have the option of an innovative in-home addiction treatment program. READ MORE

“Despite the alarming scariness of school shootings, and despite the fact that they have increased in recent years and the terrible nature of them, they're still an extremely rare event and extremely unlikely to happen in any individual school."

— Jeff Temple, University of Texas Medical Branch professor and psychologist

