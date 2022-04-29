Richmond Politics 04/29/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

April 29, 2022

The disappearing starter home

John Reid Blackwell and Sean McGoey report that the Richmond area's blazing housing market is making starter homes a thing of the past.

Since 2017, average home sale prices across the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties have shot up by more than $120,000, though median household income increased by less than $10,000 in that time period.

Meantime, Blackwell and McGoey report, the traditional "starter home" price point is rapidly vanishing from the market. In 2017, over 30% of home sales in the area closed for $200,000 or less. Now, less than one of 10 houses sells below that threshold, and twice as many homes sell for over $500,000.

First-time home-buyer Cammie Dare, 29, made offers on six houses before finally getting one in December.

“It is frustrating when you get rejection after rejection," she said. "Every single offer I made, I would waive inspection and appraisal and do whatever I had to do because I knew how tough the market was.”

Dare ultimately paid $342,000 for a 1,250 square-foot home with two beds and two baths in Richmond's Northside neighborhood. The asking price was $314,500. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Rate hike: Next week the Fed is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point.

Early voting: Next Friday, May 6, is the first day of in-person early voting ahead of the June 21 primaries.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes of "a history-making Speaker's Shakespearean fall from power." READ MORE

Bus-ted?: Mark Bowes reports that a Chesterfield school bus driver was charged with DUI after a hit-and-run crash in Richmond and a brief pursuit. READ MORE

VMFA: Chris Suarez reports that the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is no longer involved in the "reimagining" of Monument Avenue after the removal of its Confederate statues. READ MORE

SCOTT'S EDITION

I'm old enough to remember when state Republican chairman Rich Anderson was exasperated because GOP officials couldn't agree how to nominate their candidates for statewide office. Hard as it is to believe, that flap was resolved just 13 months ago.

Democrats, riding high at the time, chortled at their rivals' seeming dysfunction.

“No matter how they decide to run their so-called ‘convention' " Democratic Party spokesman Manuel Bonder said, "the candidates are mired in a brutal, chaotic race to the far right."

As it turned out, Republicans swept Virginia's 2021 elections.

Which brings us to the Democratic Party's drama this week. Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, led a coup that toppled former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn as the party's leader in the chamber.

Now Anderson is chortling. He told WRVA radio's John Reid that Virginia Democrats are "in disarray," and "in despair."

Well.

Politics offers continuing lessons in humility. As soon as you think you've got it figured out, Dave Brat upsets Eric Cantor or Donald Trump stuns Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine doesn't become vice president after all.

Voters constantly remind us that there is no such thing as an electoral lock in Virginia.

In the political drama of the moment, remember the big picture. Since 1970, the onset of competitive two-party politics in Virginia, the state's voters have elected 13 governors. The tally was 6-6 until November, when Glenn Youngkin was elected as Virginia's seventh Republican governor in the modern era. He won by 2 percentage points.

So Virginia pols in both parties kick their rivals when they're down, knowing full well that what goes around comes around.

Perhaps New Jersey's foremost political pundit - Ol' Blue Eyes - said it best:

That's life

(That's life)

That's what all the people say

You're riding high in April, shot down in May

But I know I'm going to change that tune

When I'm back on top,

back on top in June.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Bill Lohmann reports that the state Department of Historic Resources is helping uncover the lost history of a former plantation in Charles City County, including signs of the living quarters for people who were enslaved, and the site of a church that dates to the 1600s. READ MORE

.• Lohmann writes about a business journalist, author and single-mom who has been handing out $500 grants to help other single moms get by. READ MORE

.• Congrats to our retiring - but not shy - colleague Bob Brown on his lifetime achievement award from the Virginia Press Association. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Bill Lohmann writes of how Richmond craft breweries are supporting Ukraine - through beer. READ MORE

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Jimmy Carter, who is 97, is the longest-lived president in U.S. history. Who is the longest-lived first lady?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Delegate Filler-Corn helped do so much for our caucus, but it was time for a change in leadership especially after the losses of 2021. We are taking our seat at the table and we will work hard to get true representation for the people of Virginia.”

- Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Virginia Beach

TRIVIA ANSWER