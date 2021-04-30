Richmond Politics 04/30

Herd immunity: Moreno reports that some parts of the state are almost there, but 9 in 10 localities have vaccinated less than half their population. READ MORE

BEYER BEWARE AND A TANGLED WEBB

In his recently published memoir, "In the Arena," Chuck Robb relates some intriguing scuttlebutt about the 2000 U.S. Senate re-election campaign that he lost to Republican George Allen.

Robb writes that he had felt vindicated when he was re-elected over Republican Oliver North in 1994, but that by December 1998, the time Allen announced his intention to seek the Senate seat, Robb was already planning to retire.

"Increasingly, the Senate seemed to be becoming an environment of constant posturing and partisan gridlock," Robb writes. "I knew that I didn't want to spend the rest of my life as a legislator."

Robb writes that he did not want to "simply abandon my seat to Allen," so he sounded out potential Democratic candidates for his seat.