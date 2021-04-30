Richmond Politics 04/30

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
April 30, 2021
GUNNING THE ENGINE
Mel Leonor caught up Friday evening in Virginia Beach with Sen. Amanda Chase and the driver of her campaign van. The driver says he brandished an AR-15 pistol Wednesday after another motorist repeatedly threatened him in a road rage incident. Chase, a GOP candidate for governor, who was riding in the van during the Wednesday incident, says she was on her phone at the time taking part in an event sponsored by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun-rights group.
Chase says her aide acted properly and she raised the prospect that her campaign had been targeted. As yet there is no independent public corroboration of the Chase team's account of the incident. The liberal American Bridge PAC first publicized audio of the exchange, which was first reported by The Washington Post.
The latest unconventional news about the Chase campaign comes days before Republican delegates choose their nominee for governor in the May 8 convention. The "disassembled convention" a week from Saturday will feature more than 50,000 registered delegates voting at polling places around the state. When we'll hear the results is a whole other question. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Minimum wage: On Saturday Virginia's minimum wage rises to $9.50 per hour. It rises to $11 per hour on Jan. 1.
Dems AG debate: Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones will now face off Wednesday.
GOP convention: GOP delegates vote May 8 on their party's nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Pay raise: John Reid Blackwell reports that opinions vary dramatically on how the staged boosts in Virginia's minimum wage will affect the economy. READ MORE
Schapiro: He writes that as The Macker runs in '21, he's already thinking about a protégé's plans for '25. READ MORE
College admissions: Eric Kolenich reports that, flooded with applications, prestigious colleges are wait-listing more high school students. READ MORE
GOP AG hopefuls: Four candidates with very different life stories say their experience sets them apart. READ MORE
Riverside Regional Jail: Mark Bowes reports that a state panel is recommending its closure after a probe alleged staff failings in 3 inmate deaths. READ MORE
Vaccines for kids: Sabrina Moreno reports that the state's vaccination chief says the FDA could soon authorize Pfizer doses for kids 12 and up. READ MORE
Herd immunity: Moreno reports that some parts of the state are almost there, but 9 in 10 localities have vaccinated less than half their population. READ MORE
BEYER BEWARE AND A TANGLED WEBB
In his recently published memoir, "In the Arena," Chuck Robb relates some intriguing scuttlebutt about the 2000 U.S. Senate re-election campaign that he lost to Republican George Allen.
Robb writes that he had felt vindicated when he was re-elected over Republican Oliver North in 1994, but that by December 1998, the time Allen announced his intention to seek the Senate seat, Robb was already planning to retire.
"Increasingly, the Senate seemed to be becoming an environment of constant posturing and partisan gridlock," Robb writes. "I knew that I didn't want to spend the rest of my life as a legislator."
Robb writes that he did not want to "simply abandon my seat to Allen," so he sounded out potential Democratic candidates for his seat.
He writes that his "first and strongest effort" was to woo Don Beyer, who had wrapped two terms as lieutenant governor after losing the 1997 contest for governor to Republican Jim Gilmore. Robb writes that he and his wife, Lynda, invited Beyer and his wife, Megan, to their Fairfax home and talked it out over dinner, but that "the next morning, Don declined."
Robb writes that he next turned to Jim Webb, the author and decorated U.S. Marine, who had served in defense posts in the Reagan administration. Robb writes that Webb turned him down flat.
"Allen was viewed as the odds-on favorite," Robb writes. "But when I had run out of options for a Democratic challenger, I knew that I had only one choice," to "give it my best shot."
Robb writes that his campaign suffered "a serious blow" within a week of the election when Webb endorsed Allen.
Of course, history held more twists and turns to come. After defeating Robb in 2000, Allen would lose the seat six years later to a Democrat named Jim Webb.
As for Beyer, he won a crowded Democratic congressional primary in June 2014 and has easily held Northern Virginia's 8th District seat ever since.
IN OTHER NEWS
• 'There was nothing else to do:' Colleen Curran reports that alcohol use and sales are on the rise in Virginia during the pandemic, especially among women. READ MORE
• Hild convicted: Greg Gilligan reports that a federal jury convicted the founder of defunct Chesterfield County-based Live Well Financial on five criminal counts in a multimillion-dollar bond fraud scheme. READ MORE
• $153 million distributed: Mark Robinson reports that Virginia's rental assistance program has a 29,000-case backlog. READ MORE
"All she wanted to do was have a baby and be a mother, and finally she gets to be a mother — and this happens.”
- the Rev. Donte McCutchen, pastor of Love Cathedral Community Church in South Side Richmond, discussing Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah Hill. The Hills were bystanders enjoying a beautiful evening outside an apartment complex in South Richmond when they were fatally shot Tuesday night.