COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

May 5, 2023

Over, for Good?

Michael Martz reports that as House Republicans, Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden get ready to talk about raising the ceiling on the nation's debt to avoid default, Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, considers the real negotiations over.

Good, the whip for the House Freedom Caucus, said Friday that the deal embodied in the "Limit, Save, Grow Act" that squeaked through the House of Representatives last week is the only one that Republicans will support to force cuts in federal government spending, particularly in areas they do not like.

"The negotiations took place over the last 60 days in the House," he said in an interview. "The Senate and the president were on the sidelines."

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, says the plan that passed the House "was not negotiated between Democrats and Republicans," but was "the House Republicans' ransom note for our economy." READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Nominations: Saturday marks two of the first nominating fights in legislative contests.

West of Richmond, Duane Adams, Sandy Brindley, Jack Dyer and Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, are seeking the GOP nomination in new Senate District 10, which extends from Hanover to Appomattox.

Elsewhere, Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and former elementary school teacher Mike Allers are seeking the GOP nomination in Senate District 28, which extends from Fauquier County south to Greene, Orange and Spotsylvania counties.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Expensive out: Eric Kolenich reports that VCU Health spent $73 million to back out of a redevelopment plan for the Public Safety Building in downtown Richmond. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin "can’t win a debate over diversity, equity and inclusion — DEI — with the guy who is a living monument to all three." READ MORE

Q&A: Anna Bryson interviews Virginia Superintendent Lisa Coons, who weighs in on topics such as accountability, history standards, school safety and teacher training. READ MORE

'One of the best'

Sean McGoey reports on the tragic death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Shawn Soares, who was killed Thursday night when a two-car crash spilled onto the sidewalk near VCU's business school building.

VCU President Michael Rao said Soares, who was studying for a master's degree in business administration at VCU, "was an exceptionally positive force in our world and was living to make the lives of everyone better. He was one of the best students I've ever known."

In a message to the VCU community, Rao also said: "It is clear that major change is needed to the city streets and sidewalks on and adjacent to our campuses."

Soares, the longtime boyfriend of our colleague, Times-Dispatch reporter Anna Bryson, was a policy manager focused on clean energy and climate change issues at the Virginia Conservation Network.

He previously worked as outreach director in the office of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, director of Asian American and Pacific Islander outreach under then-Gov. Ralph Northam and as legislative aide to Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun. He also was a board member of Virginia Young Democrats.

Tara Rountree, chief of staff for Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, worked with Soares in McEachin's office.

Said Rountree: "Shawn was just pure joy." READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia's hospitals fell from second-safest to ninth-safest in the country, according to a nonprofit that grades hospitals. READ MORE

• Dave Ress remembers G. Gilmer Minor III, leader of Fortune 500 firm Owens & Minor, who died at 82. READ MORE

• Ress reports that Dominion's income dropped amid a milder winter and a distant conflict. READ MORE

• David Teel looks back at a Virginia legend. Fifty years ago Secretariat began his magical Triple Crown. READ MORE

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"No. I'm going to be working in Virginia this year."

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in a "Governing America" conversation with the Milken Institute. Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerard Baker asked Youngkin: “Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year?

