Richmond Politics 05/06/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

May 6, 2022

Telework backlash

Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new teleworking policy confused and demoralized many state government employees who have survived the COVID-19 pandemic by working mostly from their homes.

State employees and agency heads say the policy reduces flexibility for agencies in allowing their employees to work remotely by requiring approval by a Cabinet secretary or the governor’s chief of staff for any employee to telework more than one day a week, beginning on July 5.

“People think it’s ironic that this is how the governor chose to communicate with people in Public Service Week,” said one state agency director, who asked to remain anonymous because of potential retaliation.

The policy says all state employees must return to their offices by July 5, working in person five days a week unless they receive approval of a “standard telework agreement.” Employees could apply for telework permission beginning on Friday. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Youngkin at Regent: Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the keynote speaker Saturday at Regent University's commencement. Youngkin speaks at the Christian university days after Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft opinion indicated the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Kickers milestone: Zach Joachim reports that the Richmond Kickers, one of the oldest continuously run professional soccer clubs in the United States, will hold their 30th anniversary match Saturday when they host Forward Madison FC. READ MORE

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Abortion: Patrick Wilson reports that Planned Parenthood clinics in Virginia already are seeing patients from Texas and other states with more restrictive abortion laws. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro tells "a tale of two tax schemes" comparing then-Gov. Mark Warner's 2004 bid for a $1.4 billion hike with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's bid for $5.5 billion in cuts. READ MORE

Simon says: Patrick Wilson reports that Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, is sounding out colleagues about a run for House Democratic leader to succeed the deposed Eileen Filler-Corn. READ MORE

Tax return: Holly Prestidge reports that Henrico County says it will be Virginia's first to use a newly amended law that lets localities give surplus revenues from personal property taxes back to taxpayers. READ MORE

Motherhood deferred: Mike Schneider of The Associated Press reports that the U.S. median age for giving birth is now 30, the highest on record. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that on Saturday William & Mary will dedicate a 45-foot-long brick memorial that recognizes the people enslaved by the university. READ MORE

• Friday was the first day of in-person early voting in Virginia's June 21 congressional primaries. READ MORE

• Colleen Curran reports that some Richmond parents are calling for more family care infrastructure for Mother’s Day. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Jane Roe was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in the famous abortion case. But who was Wade?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. ... It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in his leaked draft opinion signaling the court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

