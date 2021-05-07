Richmond Politics 05/07

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
May 7, 2021
ALL OVER BUT THE SHOUTIN'
That headline, the title of author Rick Bragg's riveting memoir of his hardscrabble youth, seems fitting on the eve of Saturday's GOP state convention in which delegates will choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
It once appeared that the GOP nominee for governor would have a one-month head start on the Democrats, who will choose their nominee in a June 8 convention. It now seems the eventual GOP candidate will lose a chunk of that first week awaiting the results of the party's Byzantine nomination process.
As Mel Leonor reports, convention delegates, voting at 39 sites around the state, will rank their choices among seven candidates for governor, six for lieutenant governor and four for attorney general.
Remember, this isn't necessarily one person, one vote. The votes are weighted, with the party allocating set numbers of votes per party unit, representing counties and cities. That means those individual votes might be split, depending on how many delegates from a local unit show up. For instance, if a county has a big turnout on Saturday, with more delegates than allotted votes, then delegates' votes could count for a fraction of the total allocated to the county unit. Got that?
Meanwhile, hundreds of would-be delegates who were rejected by local party units will have the chance to appeal Saturday on the fly.
GOP officials won't begin to tally the votes until Sunday, after all of the voting boxes from around the state have been toted to a Richmond hotel. The count will start that afternoon with the attorney general's race. It could be the middle of next week before we know the nominee for governor.
While we wait, here are Leonor's look at the GOP candidates for governor, Patrick Wilson's report on the party's hopefuls for lieutenant governor, and our report on the party's candidates for attorney general.
WHAT'S NEXT?
GOP convention: Saturday is the big day.
Mother's Day: Sunday is the next big day.
Dems AG debate: Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones meet again May 15.
Dems gov debate: The five hopefuls meet for the third time May 20.
Dems LG debate: The six candidates square off May 25.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Vaccination goal: Sabrina Moreno looks at whether Virginia can reach President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4. READ MORE
Jeff Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that Michael Bills, whose donations are fueling Jennifer Carroll Foy's TV ads, is playing the long game in state politics. READ MORE
Michael Paul Williams: The columnist writes about a historian who wants to further burnish the legacy of seminal Black educator Virginia Estelle Randolph. READ MORE
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday's GOP convention and the June 8 Democratic primary will do more than narrow the field for three statewide offices from 30 candidates to six (not counting third-party bids.)
The second and third rungs on the statewide tickets are important steppingstones to the Executive Mansion. Beginning with Linwood Holton's election as governor in 1969, heralding Virginia's modern era of two-party competition, Virginians have elected 13 governors. Six had served as lieutenant governor, three as attorney general.
In Virginia's modern era only four governors did not serve in either post - Holton, George Allen, Mark Warner and Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term.
As the statewide candidates look ahead, the campaigners are too.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, both conservative Cuban Americans, have endorsed each other's campaigns for years. Miyares backed Rubio's 2016 run for the GOP presidential nomination and Rubio has endorsed Miyares' campaign for attorney general. Aside from their political and cultural kinship, each realizes that if the other succeeds, the association could enhance his own future bid for higher office.
Which brings us to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who campaigned with Glenn Youngkin in the homestretch ahead of Saturday's convention. Cruz said in a video that he thinks Youngkin is the GOP's best chance to take back the Executive Mansion in the fall.
Cruz might well see this as a win-win proposition. If Youngkin is elected in November, Cruz can again seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 having helped Republicans win Virginia's governorship for the first time in a dozen years. And if Youngkin falls short, you can bet Cruz will still ring the wealthy former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group when it's time to dial for dollars.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Farewell, Pop's: State politicos can agree on this much. They'll be bummed come July when they can no longer get bagels and sandwiches at Pop's Market on Grace. Karri Peifer has the story. READ MORE
• Attention Nats fans: John O'Connor reports that Lou DiBella, the president of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, wants the minor league club playing in a new stadium by 2025. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Which two GOP candidates vying in Saturday's convention lost congressional races to the same Democrat?
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Delays in this particular case may well have concrete and immediate impacts on Virginians struggling to make ends meet during a global pandemic. ... This matter demands immediate attention.”
U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson, ordering the state to respond by Tuesday to a class-action suit against the Virginia Employment Commission
TRIVIA ANSWER
Winsome Sears, a GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, lost to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, in 2004. Chuck Smith, a Republican candidate for attorney general, lost to Scott in 2010.