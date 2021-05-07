Richmond Politics 05/07

As the statewide candidates look ahead, the campaigners are too.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, both conservative Cuban Americans, have endorsed each other's campaigns for years. Miyares backed Rubio's 2016 run for the GOP presidential nomination and Rubio has endorsed Miyares' campaign for attorney general. Aside from their political and cultural kinship, each realizes that if the other succeeds, the association could enhance his own future bid for higher office.

Which brings us to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who campaigned with Glenn Youngkin in the homestretch ahead of Saturday's convention. Cruz said in a video that he thinks Youngkin is the GOP's best chance to take back the Executive Mansion in the fall.

Cruz might well see this as a win-win proposition. If Youngkin is elected in November, Cruz can again seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 having helped Republicans win Virginia's governorship for the first time in a dozen years. And if Youngkin falls short, you can bet Cruz will still ring the wealthy former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group when it's time to dial for dollars.

