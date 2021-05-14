Richmond Politics 05/14

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
May 14, 2020
VIRGINIA UNMASKED
Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia, following CDC guidelines, is scrapping the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. The change takes effect Friday at midnight. The governor plans to halt limits on gatherings and on capacity at venues on May 28, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Moreno reports that kids in school will still be required to wear masks, as will workers in essential industries - restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care and grooming - unless they have received their last required shot. Virginia already was scheduled to ease certain restrictions on restaurants, entertainment venues and outdoor gatherings at midnight.
The changes surely will be a shot in the arm for Virginia's economy.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam said businesses can still require face coverings. But as the state continues to push vaccinations, how are businesses to know who has gotten their shots? That's among the unanswered questions. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Trade mission: Gov. Ralph Northam heads off Saturday on a week-long trade mission to Germany, Greece and Switzerland.
Dems' AG debate: Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones face off Saturday night for the second time.
Dems' gov debate: The five Democratic candidates for governor meet in their third debate Thursday.
Dems' LG debate: The six Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor debate May 25.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Pigeon eviction: Mark Robinson reports that a tenant was behind on his rent. The landlord evicted him over his pet pigeons. READ MORE
Jeff Schapiro: The politics columnist marks the 50th anniversary of a seminal speech in which J. Sargent Reynolds said Virginia could no longer turn its back on Black citizens. READ MORE
Michael Paul Williams: The columnist writes that in Hanover County and elsewhere, "fake problems thwart real solutions." READ MORE
New VCU buildings: Eric Kolenich reports that a $1.2 billion campaign envisions a student commons, arts and academic buildings and an athletic village. READ MORE
YOUNGKIN'S MATH TEST
Glenn Youngkin, who played college hoops in the Southwest Conference, likely understands the X's and O's of Virginia's statewide elections: Win in the Big 10 or you're done.
In Virginia the Big 10 are the state's largest counties and cities, where Democratic dominance has led to the GOP's 12-year losing streak in statewide elections.
Youngkin has childhood ties to Chesterfield and spent his teenage years in Virginia Beach. His challenge is that even if he were to win back those traditional Republican bulwarks and compete in Loudoun and Chesapeake, it might not matter if Republicans keep getting crushed in Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, Henrico, Richmond and Norfolk.
Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, one of four Democrats hoping to upend front-runner Terry McAuliffe in the June 8 primary, is urging her party's voters to change course. She notes that McAuliffe barely topped Republican Ken Cuccinelli in 2013, despite a big financial advantage that McAuliffe would not have against Youngkin, a multimillionaire former CEO of a global investment firm.
To Carroll Foy's point, while McAuliffe carried eight of the 10 in 2013 - Cuccinelli won Chesterfield and Virginia Beach - the Macker's net majority in the Big 10 was about 171,000 votes. Wins in a sea of rural red counties got Cuccinelli within 56,000 votes of victory.
On the other hand, Virginia's political landscape has changed significantly in the last eight years. In 2013, McAuliffe did not have a governing record, for good or ill. The state has grown more diverse in the interim and off-year turnout figures are rising - both factors which tend to help Democrats. Perhaps most importantly, in 2013 Virginia's Big 10 did not see Donald Trump as Voldemort.
A year into Trump's presidency, Ralph Northam won Fairfax alone by 138,000 votes. Last year Joe Biden trounced Trump in Fairfax by 251,000 votes.
Youngkin, a Fairfax guy, knows all about Great Falls. There's a reason he did not mention Trump's endorsement in his first general election speech on Tuesday night.
It's the same reason McAuliffe is already labeling the new GOP nominee as Glenn "Trumpkin."
THE WAIT OF HISTORY
Back in the day, Rosemary Woods' 18-minute gap was big news. (Woods, President Richard Nixon's personal secretary, said she accidentally wiped out a key stretch of the Watergate tapes.)
Now Winsome Sears is trying to close an 18-year gap.
Sears, who served a single term in the House of Delegates from 2002-2004, on Tuesday won the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor. She is seeking to return to elective office after nearly two decades.
Virginia politics goes back a long, long time, but it was hard to come up with a comp.
My first thought was William "Extra Billy" Smith, who served as governor from 1846-49 and again from 1864-65. But that didn't work. Smith's gap fell short, and it wasn't really an interregnum. He served in Congress in between his terms as governor.
Off the top of his head, Larry Sabato came up with a 12-year gap. Republican William Creed Wampler Sr., patriarch of the Southwest Virginia political dynasty, was first elected to Congress in the Eisenhower landslide in 1952. He lost his re-election bid in 1954, but was elected to Congress again in 1966, serving until 1983.
Of course, in the Oracle of Charlottesville's backyard there was Thomas Jefferson. After leaving the governorship in 1781, Jefferson served in a succession of crucial government posts, such as minister to France and Secretary of State, before he returned to elective office in March 1797 as vice president. That's a 16-year gap.
Here's one answer to the puzzle. Philip Watkins McKinney, who served in the House of Delegates from 1857 to 1866, was elected governor in 1889. He apparently served some stints in between as Prince Edward County's commonwealth's attorney. It's unclear at this remove whether that was an elected or appointed position. If it was an appointive post, then McKinney returned to elective office in 1890 after 24 years.
Wikipedia, citing "Old Dominion, New Commonwealth," a history of Virginia by Ronald L. Heinemann, John G. Kolp, Anthony S. Parent Jr. and William G. Shade, says McKinney was elected governor after touting white supremacy.
Sounds like our winner was a loser.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
Amy Friedenberger of The Roanoke Times has the story on the first woman to take command of VMI's Corps of Cadets. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Glenn Youngkin, who holds an MBA from Harvard, would be the fourth governor in Virginia's modern era (since 1970) with a degree from the school. Who ya got?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"Democrats won’t be able to win in November by nominating one plutocrat to take on another plutocrat."
- Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, on Terry McAuliffe
TRIVIA ANSWER
Linwood Holton, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have law degrees from Harvard.