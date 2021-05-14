Richmond Politics 05/14

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, one of four Democrats hoping to upend front-runner Terry McAuliffe in the June 8 primary, is urging her party's voters to change course. She notes that McAuliffe barely topped Republican Ken Cuccinelli in 2013, despite a big financial advantage that McAuliffe would not have against Youngkin, a multimillionaire former CEO of a global investment firm.

To Carroll Foy's point, while McAuliffe carried eight of the 10 in 2013 - Cuccinelli won Chesterfield and Virginia Beach - the Macker's net majority in the Big 10 was about 171,000 votes. Wins in a sea of rural red counties got Cuccinelli within 56,000 votes of victory.

On the other hand, Virginia's political landscape has changed significantly in the last eight years. In 2013, McAuliffe did not have a governing record, for good or ill. The state has grown more diverse in the interim and off-year turnout figures are rising - both factors which tend to help Democrats. Perhaps most importantly, in 2013 Virginia's Big 10 did not see Donald Trump as Voldemort.

A year into Trump's presidency, Ralph Northam won Fairfax alone by 138,000 votes. Last year Joe Biden trounced Trump in Fairfax by 251,000 votes.