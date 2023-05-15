COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

May 15, 2023

Marquee match

Michael Martz reports that the June 20 Democratic primary between Sen. Joe Morrissey and former Del. Lashrecse Aird is gaining national attention a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Martz reports that Aird is trying to ride a rising tide of national concern over the future of abortion rights in her quest to unseat Morrissey, a Catholic who says he is personally opposed to abortion, but believes the decision on abortion should be made by a woman and her doctor.

Morrissey is staking his reelection on voters caring about issues other than abortion, such as criminal justice reform, high-speed internet and economic opportunity, in a predominantly Black Democratic district that stretches from eastern Henrico and Charles City counties through the Tri-Cities into rural Southside.

Morrissey had better hope he is right, political analyst Bob Holsworth said. “To the extent that people vote on that (abortion) issue, he will lose.” READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Voting rights: House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth and Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, are holding a 9 a.m. news conference on Monday to criticize the Youngkin administration over voting rights. This likely will touch on Virginia's withdrawal from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a nonprofit membership organization created by state election officials to help improve the accuracy of state voter rolls and register more eligible Americans to vote. Virginia was a charter member of the organization.

Convention: Kevin Bailey, former Del. Tom Garrett and Jennie A. Wood face off Saturday in a GOP convention for the party's nomination in House District 56, a strong Republican district that extends from Goochland and Fluvanna to Appomattox.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Gas leaks: Luca Powell reports that Richmond Gas Works leaks millions of dollars in natural gas each year "as 170-year-old cast iron pipes corrode or when the pipes are accidentally nicked by construction crews." READ MORE

Vetoes: Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed five bills, including two identical measures carried by Republican leaders in both chambers meant to amend a pilot program for underground electric transmission lines to add a project in Fauquier County. Youngkin objected to the inclusion of an electricity distribution line along Route 1 in Fairfax County. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that John Charles Thomas, the first Black justice on the state Supreme Court, made history and good trouble. READ MORE

Bay cleanup lags: Dave Ress reports that a science group is suggesting new approaches, such as transporting animal waste out of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and offering financial incentives tied to actual reductions in nitrogen and phosphorus pollution. READ MORE

CHOOSING SIDES

A couple of notes across the transom show how the coming fight for the GOP presidential nomination is playing into Virginia's down-card political contests.

First, Rep. Bob Good, R-5th endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, saying, in part, that: "Governor DeSantis gives us the best opportunity to win and restore the conservative America-first agenda."

This endorsement is notable for a number of reasons. Good, the fourth member of Congress to back the Florida governor's expected bid, calls himself a “biblical, constitutional conservative." He a former employee of Liberty University, where then-President Jerry Falwell Jr.'s endorsement of Trump in 2016 was instrumental in swaying evangelical voters.

Theoretically, Good's backing of DeSantis could give him a bit of insulation should Good face a GOP challenge for his congressional nomination next year.

As president, Trump endorsed Good in 2020. Good responded at the time by saying: “I’m thankful to have received the support of our President and look forward to working alongside him on his America First Agenda.”

In January 2021, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump, Good objected to the electoral college certification.

DeSantis was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, of which Good is now a member.

Also last week, Lance Allen, one of eight GOP candidates in a Winchester-area state Senate primary, took a different tack. On Twitter Allen released his "full and resounding endorsement for @realDonaldTrump for President."

Allen wrote on Twitter: "Our great nation, which thrived under President Trump's leadership, is being dragged down a dangerous path. It’s time to take a stand."

Allen's stance won't hurt him in a strongly Republican 1st District where Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton 2-to-1 in 2016. If Allen's name sounds familiar, he was one of the six Republicans who vied for the lieutenant governor nomination that went to Winsome Earle-Sears in a May 2021 convention.

You also might remember that Earle-Sears, who once rallied African American support for Trump, announced in November 2022 that she was breaking with Trump, saying it is time for the GOP to move on.

As for 2024, Gov. Glenn Youngkin continues to keep his powder dry while focusing on this fall's legislative elections. Last November Youngkin declined to take a swipe at Trump after the former president mocked him on social media. “That’s not the way I roll," Youngkin said at the time. "That’s not the way I behave.”

Youngkin is on record - during his September 2021 debate with Terry McAuliffe - as saying of Trump: “If he’s the Republican nominee, I’ll support him.”

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress and Eric Kolenich report that development is red hot in New Kent County and eastern Henrico County, but Varina residents want to maintain its rural character. READ MORE

• Kolenich reports that Virginia Commonwealth University will raise tuition by 3% next year. READ MORE

• Kolenich further reports that VCU will begin construction on its athletics village this fall. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who was the first U.S. president to be featured on a circulated coin?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This has been a fascinating race to watch. He’s a pro-life Democrat running in a majority-minority district.”

- Political analyst Bob Holsworth on Sen. Joe Morrissey's primary contest with former Del. Lashrecse Aird

