Richmond Politics 05/20/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

May 20, 2022

Who will take the 5th?

Michael Martz reports that Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, seeks to defend his seat Saturday from challenger Dan Moy as up to 2,000 Republicans pick their party's congressional nominee in a convention at Hampden-Sydney College.

The sprawling district, which includes all or part of 24 cities and counties, now includes 13,000 voters in Hanover County and all of Louisa, Powhatan, Goochland, Nottoway and Amelia counties.

Whatever your druthers, it's a clear choice. Good was the only member of Virginia's congressional delegation to vote against the $40 billion aid package for Ukraine. He has said that President Joe Biden "deserves impeachment for willfully facilitating the invasion of America by illegal immigrants at our southern border."

Moy, a former Charlottesville GOP Committee chairman, says Good has been "one of the loudest voices in Washington, D.C., but that loud voice is not serving the American people well and it is not serving Republicans well."

The victor will face Democrat Josh Throneburg in November.

The Oracle of Charlottesville and Richmond's veteran analyst Bob Holsworth figure Good is likely to get the nod Saturday, but Good's back story gives us a good reason to pay attention. Two years ago Good was the interloper who ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman in a drive-through GOP convention. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Congressional nominations: Also Saturday, Republicans pick nominees to run against Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th.

Redistricting: Dean Mirshahi of WRIC, Richmond's ABC affiliate, reports that Paul Goldman will file next week to withdraw from his redistricting suit after waiting 11 months to no avail. Goldman has been trying to force new House elections this year, arguing that the 2021 elections in the old districts violated constitutional guarantees of equal representation.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Imperiled pups: The feds seized 145 beagles from Envigo and Chris Kavanaugh, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, urged a judge to crack down on the Cumberland dog mill. READ MORE

Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's three Rs are: readin', writin' and race. READ MORE

Telework: Michael Martz reports that eight Democrats in the General Assembly, most from the Richmond area, want Youngkin to pause his new state teleworking policy. READ MORE

WHO IS THE ACTOR?

Reporters who are new to a beat quickly get used to their editor's quirks and pet peeves. As politics editor I've been known to send our talented journalists notes along the lines of: "Passive voice is confusing. Who is the actor?"

Which brings us to a news release that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration sent out Friday.

It began: "Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that civil rights have been restored to 3,496 Virginians."

Note the passive voice. Have been restored.

It goes on to say that Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James coordinates consideration for restoration of rights, "in conjunction with the Department of Corrections, with thorough consideration by the Department of Elections, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Compensation Board."

The governor did offer a statement in the release, saying, in part: “I am encouraged that over 3,400 Virginians will take this critical first step towards vibrant futures as citizens with full civil rights."

OK, it's clear that restoring rights is an involved process and requires a team effort. That didn't stop Govs. Bob McDonnell, Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam from trumpeting their record-setting efforts to restore voting rights to felons who had completed their prison terms.

Maybe Team Youngkin is using passive voice here in order to share credit. Or maybe it's trying to share accountability.

In the news biz we call Friday "take out the trash day." Pols who want to release news without drawing too much attention to it often wait until readers have tuned out for the weekend. The Youngkin release hit at 4:32 Friday afternoon.

In April 2016 McAuliffe - who would lose to Youngkin in 2021 - stood at the Capitol's South Portico and announced that with the stroke of a pen - by signing an executive order - he had automatically restored the voting rights of nearly 206,000 felons.

The state Supreme Court said Not So Fast. It ruled that the Macker's flourish was unconstitutional - a governor must restore rights on a case-by-case basis, not in a blanket order.

But at least we knew who the actor was.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Chris Suarez reports that the Enrichmond Foundation executive director is gone after years of tumult over stewardship of historic Black cemeteries. READ MORE

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Which Virginia U.S. House seat has had the most turnover in this century?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“We are on opposite ends of the Republican Party."

- Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, on his nomination contest with challenger Dan Moy

