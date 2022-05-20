Richmond Politics 05/21/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
May 20, 2022
Xxxxx xxxxx xxxx
Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx.
Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx.
Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx.
Good himself offers a good reason to pay attention on Saturday, Who figured he would knock off Rep. Denver Riggleman?
WHAT'S NEXT?
People are also reading…
Congressional nominations: Also Saturday, Republicans pick nominees to run against Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th.
Unfinished business: One of these days the General Assembly will get around to passing a budget and House Democrats will pick a new leader. Stay tuned.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Imperiled pups: The feds seized 145 beagles from Envigo and Chris Kavanaugh, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, urged a judge to crack down on the Cumberland dog mill. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's three Rs are: readin', writin' and race. READ MORE
Telework: Michael Martz reports that eight Democrats in the General Assembly, most from the Richmond area, want Gov. Glenn Youngkin to pause his new state teleworking policy. READ MORE
ESSAY
IN OTHER NEWS
• Chris Suarez reports that the Enrichmond Foundation executive director is gone after years of tumult over stewardship of historic Black cemeteries. READ MORE
• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.
• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.
• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
TRIVIA ANSWER