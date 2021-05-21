Richmond Politics 05/21

That's why voters in Northern Virginia - many of them federal workers or contractors - are likely to see plenty of ads about Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Don't be surprised if the footage features Chase, who calls herself "Trump in heels," defending as a patriot Ashli Babbitt, the woman U.S. Capitol Police shot during the insurrection.

In our next segment on the politics of hockey, we'll take up left wingers and right wingers.

'A POLITICAL BOMB'

That is how journalist and author Margaret Edds described the U.S. Supreme Court's July 1989 decision in Webster v. Reproductive Health Services in "Claiming the Dream," her book on Doug Wilder's historic campaign for governor. That Missouri case, in which the high court permitted states to impose new restrictions on abortion, reset Wilder's campaign with Republican Marshall Coleman, months ahead of the traditional Labor Day kickoff.

"I expected to do battle on issues such as the economy and crime, but right out of the gate, abortion unexpectedly became a central issue of the campaign," Wilder wrote in his memoir, "Son of Virginia."