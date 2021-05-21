Richmond Politics 05/21

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
May 21, 2021
'A BROKEN SYSTEM'
Colleen Curran reports that the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Virginia's child care crisis to the breaking point, underscoring two chronic problems seen throughout the United States: the high cost to parents and the low wages paid to staff.
In Virginia, Curran reports, the average annual cost to have a baby in day care is more than $14,500, according to Child Care Aware of America. For older children up to age 4, the cost is around $11,500, accounting for up to 47% of a single parent’s income.
As of 2019, child care workers received an average annual salary in Virginia of $22,797.
Providers are having trouble recruiting workers and the lack of options is fueling demand, hiking prices for parents.
“Child care is a broken system in a failed market," said Elliot Haspel, who works in education policy and research at the Robins Foundation. "Fundamentally, the business model of child care in America doesn’t work." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
George Floyd anniversary: Tuesday marks a year since his murder by a Minnesota police officer.
Dems LG debate: The six Democratic candidates meet Tuesday at GMU.
COVID restrictions: The state removes limits on gatherings and capacity May 28.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
trump and chase
In hockey there is a strategy called "dump and chase" in which, instead of "carrying" the puck, the team on attack "dumps" it into the opponent's far end and speeds off in pursuit. The idea is to make your opponents turn and hightail it back to play defense, rather than going on offense.
Terry McAuliffe's formulation might be called "Trump and Chase." The Democratic front-runner for governor is dashing to put Glenn Youngkin on the defensive by tying him to former President Donald Trump and to Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, both of whom have endorsed the new GOP nominee.
This is about the suburbs writ large, but make no mistake. McAuliffe's goal - so to speak - is to boost his margins in Northern Virginia, which former GOP Rep. Tom Davis calls "The Blue Wall." The question is not whether Democrats are likely to carry Northern Virginia in the fall. The critical question is by what extent.
In 2013, McAuliffe beat Ken Cuccinelli in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties by a total of 113,000 votes and edged Cuccinelli statewide by 2.5 percentage points.
Four years later, Ralph Northam beat Ed Gillespie in those four counties by nearly 242,000 votes en route to an easy statewide win of nearly 9 points.
That's why voters in Northern Virginia - many of them federal workers or contractors - are likely to see plenty of ads about Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Don't be surprised if the footage features Chase, who calls herself "Trump in heels," defending as a patriot Ashli Babbitt, the woman U.S. Capitol Police shot during the insurrection.
In our next segment on the politics of hockey, we'll take up left wingers and right wingers.
'A POLITICAL BOMB'
That is how journalist and author Margaret Edds described the U.S. Supreme Court's July 1989 decision in Webster v. Reproductive Health Services in "Claiming the Dream," her book on Doug Wilder's historic campaign for governor. That Missouri case, in which the high court permitted states to impose new restrictions on abortion, reset Wilder's campaign with Republican Marshall Coleman, months ahead of the traditional Labor Day kickoff.
"I expected to do battle on issues such as the economy and crime, but right out of the gate, abortion unexpectedly became a central issue of the campaign," Wilder wrote in his memoir, "Son of Virginia."
The Supreme Court's announcement this week that it will hear arguments this fall on a Mississippi law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks is a reminder of our political campaigns' unpredictability. It's a lesson Terry McAuliffe learned in 2013. The flawed Obamacare rollout and an October government shutdown showed that news coming out of Washington can reshape and even tilt Virginia's statewide contests.
FRIDAY TRIVIA
“This is not a ‘poor people’s problem,’ but a problem for the three quarters of Americans who make less than $100,000 per year."