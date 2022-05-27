Richmond Politics 05/27/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

May 27, 2022

Casino redo, with a catch

Michael Martz reports that the city of Richmond can proceed with a second voter referendum on a casino in November, but there's a big caveat. If voters approve it, a new state budget agreement wouldn't let the Virginia Lottery license the facility until a legislative study of a potential rival site in Petersburg is completed.

The leaders of the Senate Finance & Appropriations and House Appropriations committees confirmed Friday that the budget deal includes language that would delay state licensing of a proposed casino in South Richmond even if voters approve it in the fall.

Last year, Richmond selected ONE Casino + Resort to develop a $565 million gaming and entertainment complex on 100 acres at Walmsley Boulevard next to Interstate 95 in South Richmond. Urban One, a Black-owned media company based in Silver Spring, Md., would lead the project.

Richmond voters stunned the casino partnership and city leadership by rejecting the project by a narrow margin last fall. Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council decided in January to seek a second referendum.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, persuaded Senate budget leaders to include a provision in their version of the budget for a state feasibility study of a casino in Petersburg. Another Senate budget provision would have prevented another Richmond vote until 2023 to allow time for the Petersburg study.

When Martz mentioned the new budget wrinkle, Morrissey said: "I think it probably accomplishes the same thing."

Budget: Legislators return Wednesday to pass a state budget. Will there be a Command decision on a football stadium?

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday vetoed seven more bills, including measures to aid indigent people facing eviction.

Michael Martz reports that - for now - the Youngkin administration is offering teleworking consideration for workers with children.

Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes of Uvalde's aftershocks "for a Virginia deeply scarred by guns."

Mike Niziolek of The Roanoke Times reports that a jury in Montgomery County found a former Virginia Tech football player not guilty in the beating death of a Blacksburg man.

Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that in picking school board members Hanover prizes confrontation over education.

A parade of post-Civil War governors who had served the Confederacy can cloak our sense of Virginia leaders' military service in shades of gray.

But as we enter Memorial Day weekend, it's worth noting that many future Virginia governors served the good ol' USA honorably and courageously before turning to tamer political battles.

For instance, a host of future Virginia governors played key military roles in the American Revolution. To name a few: Edmund Randolph, who would become Virginia's seventh governor, was an aide de camp to Gen. George Washington. Light-Horse Harry Lee, who would become Virginia's ninth governor - and the father of Robert E. Lee - was a famed cavalry commander. James Wood, who would become Virginia's 11th governor, commanded a Virginia regiment.

In 1776, James Monroe was shot in the shoulder at the Battle of Trenton. He bled so severely from an artery that he could have died - and never served two stints as Virginia's governor and two terms as the nation's fifth president.

James Patton Preston, later Virginia's 20th governor, suffered crippling injuries at the Battle of Crysler Farm in Ontario during the War of 1812.

Henry Horatio Wells, who served as Virginia's provisional governor from 1868 to 1869, was a former Union officer from Michigan who helped track down Abraham Lincoln's assassin, John Wilkes Booth.

Linwood Holton was a World War II submariner long before he became Virginia's first Republican governor of the 20th century.

Doug Wilder and Chuck Robb served in combat and were awarded Bronze Stars - Wilder for service in Korea, Robb in Vietnam.

Some of these military worthies received plaudits in far-flung places. For instance, our old, estranged cousin, West Virginia, named counties after Wood and Preston.

• Bill Lohmann writes of the search for World War II casualty Oscar Hicks: A love lost, a loved one found

“I just got to deal with my son being scared to go to school this morning."

- Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, mother of a son in sixth grade and a daughter in first grade

