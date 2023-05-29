Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

May 30, 2023

Take it to the limit

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy say they have reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default. Now they have to sell it to their own parties before the U.S. House is scheduled to vote on Wedneseday.

Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, is among members of the GOP's conservative Freedom Caucus who say no deal. He tweeted on Saturday: "No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a YES vote."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., reportedly plans to try to strip out provisions greenlighting completion of the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline from West Virginia to southern Virginia.

While Biden and McCarthy both sounded confident Monday that they will have the votes for passage, hurdles remain. Here is AP's look at what the deal includes. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Primaries galore: Virginia voters will settle more than 40 legislative nominations in June 20 primaries.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Removing books: Anna Bryson and Sean Jones report that the book banning debate in Virginia is reigniting. READ MORE

The Book of Samuel

My brother, Paul, keeper of the family history, was rummaging around recently and discovered that one of our ancestors, Samuel Bowman, was born at Linville Creek in Rockingham County in September 1779.

That's of particular interest because of another young lad born at Linville Creek a year before - Thomas Lincoln - father of Abe.

In succeeding generations the Bowmans would settle in South Carolina, among other assorted Confederates in the attic on Dad's side of the family tree.

Thomas Lincoln's family would move on to what is now Springfield, Ky. before he resettled in Indiana.

But on Memorial Day Weekend its nice to think that Samuel Bowman and Thomas Lincoln could have have been childhood pals some 75 years before Tom's son told his countrymen: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Brent Halsey, co-founder of Richmond's James River Corp. and "father of the riverfront," died Sunday at 96. w/Thad Green. READ MORE

Photo of the Week

