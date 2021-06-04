Richmond Politics 06/04

At the Shad Planking in April 2009, Moran skewered McAuliffe. In Moran's booth his aides kept playing a recording of the Beatles’ "Can’t Buy Me Love."

Fast forward 12 years. McAuliffe is seeking a restoration. GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin's vast fortune has enabled him to funnel $12 million of his own money into his campaign with five months to go.

That's an unprecedented spigot in Virginia. But remember: As learned financial analysts might put it - the Macker ain't hurtin', either.

Beyond the $8 million he made off of his Global Crossing investment in the 1990s, tax summaries McAuliffe released during his 2013 campaign indicated he had adjusted gross income of $9.4 million in 2012 alone. The summaries showed that from 2009 to 2011, McAuliffe made about $16.5 million more, so his four-year total was about $26 million.

Last month former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, one of McAuliffe's rivals for the Democratic nomination, said a Youngkin-McAuliffe race would be a contest between two "plutocrats."

That's why the Macker, a multimillionaire, trotted out the "B" word during the Democrats' third debate. He labeled Youngkin a "billionaire," trying to set him apart as the campaign's real tycoon.