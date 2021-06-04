Richmond Politics 06/04

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
June 4, 2021
The VEC 'dinosaur'
Michael Martz reports that COVID-19 has laid bare the fatal flaws of Virginia's unemployment system, with tens of thousands of unemployed state residents struggling to get benefits they need to survive job losses amid the pandemic.
"It's a dinosaur," said Annette Sutton, a Norfolk resident who has been afraid to return to work as a home health aide because of her own compromised health, including a stroke in 2013 that left her partially disabled.
Martz reports that the underfunded agency, still relying on a 1985 mainframe computer, has particularly struggled with complex cases - the ones in which people may not be eligible for the benefits they claim, or those involving potential fraud - as well as a new set of temporary unemployment benefits Congress approved last year.
Overall, the VEC has received more than 1.6 million claims, including 140,000 in one week - more than were submitted in all of 2019.
Primary: On Tuesday Democrats pick their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. There also are two dozen Democratic and Republican nomination contests for the House of Delegates.
Lee statue: The state Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday on the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.
The 'B' Word
I'm old enough to remember when Terry McAuliffe's millions were the issue.
In December 2008, when McAuliffe was first running for governor, Democratic rival Brian Moran ripped the Macker's high-dollar campaign, declaring: "Virginia's not for sale!"
At the Shad Planking in April 2009, Moran skewered McAuliffe. In Moran's booth his aides kept playing a recording of the Beatles’ "Can’t Buy Me Love."
Fast forward 12 years. McAuliffe is seeking a restoration. GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin's vast fortune has enabled him to funnel $12 million of his own money into his campaign with five months to go.
That's an unprecedented spigot in Virginia. But remember: As learned financial analysts might put it - the Macker ain't hurtin', either.
Beyond the $8 million he made off of his Global Crossing investment in the 1990s, tax summaries McAuliffe released during his 2013 campaign indicated he had adjusted gross income of $9.4 million in 2012 alone. The summaries showed that from 2009 to 2011, McAuliffe made about $16.5 million more, so his four-year total was about $26 million.
Last month former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, one of McAuliffe's rivals for the Democratic nomination, said a Youngkin-McAuliffe race would be a contest between two "plutocrats."
That's why the Macker, a multimillionaire, trotted out the "B" word during the Democrats' third debate. He labeled Youngkin a "billionaire," trying to set him apart as the campaign's real tycoon.
The extent of Youngkin's fortune is unclear. It's been variously estimated in print at $200 million or more. There might well be a distinction here in magnate magnitude. McAuliffe has been campaigning since 2008 and he was in office from 2014 to 2018, part of the time Youngkin was a top executive at The Carlyle Group.
Say this much for McAuliffe: He's got a wealth of thick skin. In 2013 he named Moran to his Cabinet.
"I think it's an agency that has been left a quarter-century behind. Not only the technology, but the mindset of: what we are doing, what should we be doing and how do we do it better?"
- Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, on the Virginia Employment Commission
