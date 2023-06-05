COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

June 5, 2023

LLCs boost both parties

Dave Ress reports that limited liability companies - often set up to mask ownership - have collectively donated nearly $7 million to Democrats and Republicans in Virginia beginning with the 2020-21 election cycle, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis.

The Times-Dispatch review of campaign finance data, compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project, found Democratic candidates and committees received just under $3.5 million from 14 different LLCs, nine of them from out of state.

Republican candidates and committees received nearly $3.3 million from 16 different LLCs, three from out of state.

A $1 million donation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC last week sparked calls from Democratic legislators for tighter language on disclosure in Virginia campaign finance laws. The day-old LLC was not registered in either its Texas home or in Virginia.

Of the nearly $7 million, the two biggest donations - for $1 million each - were related to Youngkin. Last week's donation to Youngkin’s PAC came from the Future of Education LLC, which was incorporated the day before in Delaware. A previous $1 million donation, to Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign fund, was from an LLC that disclosed it was connected with former Smithfield Foods chairman and CEO Joseph Luter.

The biggest single LLC donation to Democrats was $450,450 to the House Democratic Caucus in January 2021 from Zinc Collective, a Los Angeles fundraising operation for Democrats that discloses who its principals are. Between December 2020 and December 2022, according to the analysis, Zinc Collective made a dozen donations to the House Democratic Caucus worth a total of $1.64 million. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

GOP presidential hopefuls: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announces for president Tuesday in New Hampshire. Former Vice President Mike Pence announces Wednesday in Iowa. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also reportedly will announce on Wednesday in Fargo.

Primaries: In June 20 primaries Virginia voters will decide 22 nominees in state Senate contests and 25 nominees for the House of Delegates.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Chesterfield clash: Dave Ress reports on a main event of the June 20 primaries, the Chesterfield-based clash between Sen. Amanda Chase, former Sen. Glen Sturtevant and Tina Ramirez. The contest is shaping up as something of a proxy war between the GOP's MAGA and establishment factions. READ MORE. To see the candidates' responses to our questionnaire, READ HERE.

Wayward plane: Reynolds Hutchins of The Daily Progress reports that on Sunday an unresponsive small plane over Washington caused a military jet to scramble - prompting a sonic boom heard throughout the Washington area. The small plane later crashed near Montebello, southwest of Waynesboro. READ MORE

VCU Health: Eric Kolenich reports that changes in leadership at VCU Health led to its changing perceptions of a risky development deal. When it failed, it cost $73 million to back out. READ MORE

Guard deployment: Dave Ress reports that Virginia's National Guard deployment to Texas will cost $3.1 million for 30 days. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin did two things that deserved more attention than they got. They were overshadowed by two things that got more attention than they deserved. READ MORE

Pipeline: Laurence Hammack of The Roanoke Times reports that construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will soon resume, following an act of Congress that fast-tracks the project. READ MORE

Cancer drugs: Luca Powell reports that a shortage of key chemotherapy drugs is leaving cancer patients with few options, all of them bad. READ MORE

Redshirting: Mike Barber reports that it makes players better, but in the transfer portal era, can coaches still afford to do it? READ MORE

Reappraising retreads

In hearing that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is about to announce another bid for president, some voters might think: Don't retread on me.

But Americans have a long history of rewarding perseverance in pursuit of the presidency. Since JFK's election in 1960, five of the next 11 presidents had run unsuccessfully at least once before winning the White House.

Lyndon Johnson sought the Democratic nomination in 1960 before he became Kennedy's vice president and then was elected president in 1964.

Richard Nixon, vice president under Ike, lost to Kennedy in 1960, then lost the 1962 election for governor of California before he was elected president in 1968 and 1972.

Ronald Reagan won California's Republican delegates in 1968, then battled President Gerald Ford to the GOP convention in Kansas City in 1976. Reagan then won the presidency in 1980 and 1984.

George H.W. Bush vied with Reagan for the GOP nomination in 1980 before becoming Reagan's running mate and vice president. Bush was elected president in 1988.

Some candidates who have endured the grind of a presidential campaign learn from the experience - sharpening their arguments and their focus for the next time around.

It's true that after the first President Bush, Americans elected a series of first-time presidential candidates - Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

In February 2015, Josh Zeitz, a history professor and author, wrote a piece in Politico's magazine titled: "The Death of the Three-Time Candidate."

Zeitz asserted that in an era of celebrity culture and state primaries that open the nominating process to the masses, candidate sequels can seem passé.

"Richard Nixon and Thomas Dewey, Hubert Humphrey and Adlai Stevenson, William Jennings Bryan and Henry Clay - all could run, and run again, and run again, because they ran in an era when politics was a tightly held concern," Zeitz wrote.

In years past, "ordinary citizens held little sway over who got nominated," Zeitz wrote. In the modern era of more democratic nominating processes, "there are no more Henry Clays."

There's much to be said for Zeitz's argument, but there are exceptions to every rule.

In 2020, Joe Biden was elected president on his third try, surpassing the feats of Clay.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Gabriela de Camargo Goncalves reports that Richmond teen Samaya Dickson threw out a first pitch at the Richmond Squirrels game on Sunday in remembrance of her 9-year-old sister, Markiya Dickson, who was killed by a stray bullet during a 2019 Memorial Day cookout at a South Richmond park. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich introduces readers to the three GOP candidates in Chesterfield's House District 73. READ MORE. Read the candidates' responses to our questionnaire HERE.

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that equivocation over abortion has emerged as an issue in another Democratic primary. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that Dominion is making $2.2 billion in upgrades to ready the grid for renewable energy. READ MORE

• Ress reports that Dominion and State Corporation Commission staff have agreed to trim a Dominion surcharge for participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

MONDAY TRIVIA

Donald Trump is trying to become just the second former president - along with Grover Cleveland - to recapture the presidency after leaving the office. Name five other former presidents who tried.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Five Virginians every day die of fentanyl overdoses and it comes from Mexico; human trafficking here means every state is a border state."

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin on why he authorized a National Guard deployment to the U.S. border with Mexico.

TRIVIA ANSWER