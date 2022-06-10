Richmond Politics 06/10/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

June 10, 2022

'JUMP BALL' FOR GOP IN 7TH

Michael Martz reports on the six Republican candidates who are vying in a Jan. 21 primary for a chance to take on Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. The GOP nominee will join Spanberger in one of the nation's most closely watched congressional races, as Republicans hope to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and thwart President Joe Biden's political agenda.

Republicans held the old 7th district, anchored in the Richmond suburbs, for nearly 50 years before Spanberger knocked off Rep. Dave Brat in 2018. The new 7th is rooted in Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. The district has leaned nominally Democratic in recent elections, with a notable exception - Republican Glenn Youngkin carried it last November in the contest for governor.

The six hopefuls offer a variety of experience to GOP primary voters, with service in the military, the legislature, teaching and local government.

Says Stephen Farnsworth of the University of Mary Washington: "This contest really is something approaching a jump ball for Republicans." READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Budget: Gov. Glenn Youngkin faces a Thursday night deadline to issue his proposed budget amendments. Lawmakers could return next Friday to wrap up work on the spending plan.

GOP primaries: Virginia voters pick a number of congressional nominees in Jan. 21 primaries. Most notably, GOP voters will select opponents for Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Inflation: In May it rose to the highest rate in more than 40 years, up 8.6% over a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Luria's spotlight: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that a plum assignment on the Jan. 6 panel could further imperil Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd. READ MORE

Del Rio: Michael Phillips reports that the Washington Commanders fined assistant coach Jack Del Rio $100,000 for referring to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as a "dust-up." READ MORE

Personnel chief: Gov. Glenn Youngkin hired Janet Lawson, Hanover County's director of human resources, to head the state's Department of Human Resource Management. READ MORE

Dis-appointment: Patrick Wilson reports that the chair of a state LGBTQ+ advisory board was disappointed that the governor didn't reappoint her. READ MORE

THE EMPEROR'S NEW COMMANDERS

With apologies to Hans Christian Andersen:

Once upon a time there was a vain and unpopular emperor. He deluded himself into believing that weavers were spinning him resplendent new garments of burgundy and gold.

These tricky tailors - not Charley or Sean - said the emperor's grand new clothes would be invisible to people who were slow-witted or incompetent. The tailors created nothing, but stoked the emperor's self-admiration.

In fact, the emperor and his court saw no new clothes, but pretended that they did in order to protect their reputations. (These are the folks who believed in a magical Griffin.)

The emperor - accustomed to deference in his Hightower and renowned for his Richmond Bragg, was loath to give concessions.

He decided he would promenade in his purported new garments, showing the colors as he sought a new fortress, negotiating with Prince William, and pursuing his quarry in Loudoun.

On he walked, past a Knight and a Salter, a Marshall, and a Monk, a pair of Sanders and many fine Smiths.

To a Mann his yes men believed they must act Manley, lest the emperor become Starke and Grimm and Huff till they fell on their Butz - a clear sign of a Hostetler work environment.

The emperor strode past Barbers and Bakers, Banks and Bells, Cousins and Crews. He passed the Fryar of Bacon and Hanburger, a Fischer with a Bass, a Hatcher, a Mason, a Walker.

The emperor's people - on the defensive after decades of defeat - pretended that they, too, saw visions of glory in burgundy and gold - though it seemed a mere mirage.

The emperor trudged through Forrest and Orchard, Flowers and Woods, past Branch and Springs and two Westbrooks - not to mention Rio Hundred Grand.

Finally he reached a magnificent Green of Blades and Moss.

All were silent, till a child broke the spell and cried: "The emperor is going commando!"

Will the defrocked emperor get another crack at his fortress? Time will tell whether the question is Smoot.

IN OTHER NEWS

* Katherine Lutge and Madyson Fitzgerald report that lifeguards are in demand in Richmond this summer, with pay up to $17 per hour. READ MORE

* Sabrina Moreno reports that the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors will meet Monday night to talk about filling the seat Leslie Haley vacated when she joined Attorney General Jason Miyares' office. READ MORE

* John O'Connor reports that Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson will become the coach of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. Atkinson was a guard on the 1988 Richmond Spiders team that reached the Sweet 16. His teammates on that squad included Henrico's current police chief, Eric English, and your scribe's brother-in-law, Mike Winiecki. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Which was the first state to have an African American serving on its Supreme Court?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“If I don’t get re-elected because of this, that’s OK.”

- Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, speaking to The New York Times about her service on the committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol

TRIVIA ANSWER