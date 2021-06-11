Richmond Politics 06/11

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

The P is for Pulitzer

In one of the columns for which he earned the Pulitzer Prize for commentary on Friday, Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams referred to John Mitchell Jr., the "fighting editor" of The Richmond Planet, who prophesied that the Lee statue on Monument Avenue would result in "a legacy of treason and blood."

More than 90 years after Mitchell's death, Williams, a worthy heir as the community's conscience, earned our profession's highest honor for passionately and courageously calling out racial injustice.

While Mitchell fought lynching and segregation and led a boycott of city streetcars, Williams has witnessed and called out racism's modern ruin, from the interstate that bisected Jackson Ward, to annexation, the lethal hatred of the Unite the Right rally, dilapidated schools and the perils of public housing.