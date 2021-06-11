Richmond Politics 06/11

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
June 11, 2021
The P is for Pulitzer
In one of the columns for which he earned the Pulitzer Prize for commentary on Friday, Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams referred to John Mitchell Jr., the "fighting editor" of The Richmond Planet, who prophesied that the Lee statue on Monument Avenue would result in "a legacy of treason and blood."
More than 90 years after Mitchell's death, Williams, a worthy heir as the community's conscience, earned our profession's highest honor for passionately and courageously calling out racial injustice.
While Mitchell fought lynching and segregation and led a boycott of city streetcars, Williams has witnessed and called out racism's modern ruin, from the interstate that bisected Jackson Ward, to annexation, the lethal hatred of the Unite the Right rally, dilapidated schools and the perils of public housing.
In 2020 the man met the moment. After a Minnesota police officer's murder of George Floyd spawned Richmond's summer of protests against racism and police brutality, Williams prodded Richmond to "leave our Confederate monuments behind." Then he went further. He urged Hanover County to change its Confederate school names. He called for removing the name of Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire, a Confederate surgeon and proponent of eugenics, from places of honor.
There is a splendid mural of John Mitchell Jr. at Broad and Adams streets, across from the Maggie Walker statue. Mike might never get a mural or a statue, but his work will always be monumental.
“It’s not always pleasant for people to read," Williams told our colleague, Bill Lohmann on Friday, "but it’s coming from a real place." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
OSIG probe: A state budgeted probe into the Office of the State Inspector General is due Tuesday. Republican senators have faulted the probe for focusing on OSIG rather than the Parole Board.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Primary winners: Patrick Wilson introduces readers to three progressive women who ousted outspoken Democratic delegates in Tuesday's primaries. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that the primary showed that "when Northam speaks, voters listen." READ MORE
Hiring bonuses: Michael Martz reports that Gov. Ralph Northam announced a limited plan, but some businesses fault its minimum wage requirement. READ MORE
COVID disparities: Sabrina Moreno reports that more than $30.6 million is headed from the CDC to Virginia to address health disparities. READ MORE
Wilder on HBCUs: Eric Kolenich reports that former Gov. Doug Wilder is urging Northam to send $50 million in federal funds to the state's historically black colleges and universities. READ MORE
WILLILAMS' WINNING COLUMNS
Here is a look at Michael Paul Williams' 2020 columns that earned him the Pulitzer Prize for commentary. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Michael Martz reports that the state's revenue surplus now looks like it will surpass $1 billion at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. READ MORE
• Ali Rockett reports that Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin has called for a special prosecutor to look into an election fraud allegation against a GOP House candidate. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Which hard-to-spell Virginia county was named for a state delegate who argued that his constituents should have their own courthouse, instead of having to paddle canoes to Gloucester's? Scroll down for the answer.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"For penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
- From the Pulitzer Prize citation for Michael Paul Williams
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mathews County was named for Del. Thomas Mathews (one T). That nugget comes from Bill Geroux's book: "The Mathews Men," about the perilous role the U.S. Merchant Marine played in World War II.