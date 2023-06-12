COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

June 12, 2023

Experience or new look?

Charlotte Rene Woods reports on a generational battle in Charlottesville, where Del. Sally Hudson is taking on Sen. Creigh Deeds in a June 20 Democratic primary.

Senate District 11 encompasses the Democratic strongholds of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, plus Nelson and Amherst counties and part of Louisa County. This is one of the districts where Democrats will lose an incumbent, whoever they choose.

Deeds, a lawyer who served in the House of Delegates from 1992 to 2001, has represented Charlottesville as a senator since December 2001. The 2009 Democratic nominee for governor, he lived in Bath County before the state Supreme Court reconfigured the state's legislative districts. In 2021, he moved to Charlottesville to run for this seat.

Hudson, an economics professor at the University of Virginia, has lived in the area since 2016. Hudson, one of about a dozen delegates seeking to move up to the Senate, considers herself among the wave of progressive Democrats who became more politically active following the election of President Donald Trump in 2016.

Deeds says his experience sets him apart. Hudson said she has strong community connections. One of the two will be going home. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Trump arraignment: Former President Donald Trump is to appear in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to formally plead not guilty to 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents.

Juneteenth: Monday, June 19, is Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in the U.S. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen Gordon Granger told the people of Galveston, Texas that enslaved people were free in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation.

Legislative primaries: In June 20 primaries Virginia voters will choose nominees in more than 40 contests for the state Senate and the House of Delegates.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Weed on demand: Eric Kolenich reports that marijuana delivery services have sprung up in Richmond since 2021, when the state legalized adult recreational use. Without a proper marketplace for sales, a black market has emerged. READ MORE

Semester of sorrow: Kolenich reports that while Tuesday's mass shooting sparked immense sorrow for Richmond Public Schools, it also compounded a semester of tragedy at VCU. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that the indictment of former President Donald Trump is another wild card in Virginia's upcoming elections. READ MORE

Cold cases: Sean McGoey reports that Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of an online database of cold cases in Virginia. READ MORE

Casinos: Michael Martz reports that the question of whether Richmond or Petersburg will get the next crack at a casino is a factor in several local legislative primaries. READ MORE

SIT And Wait

Folks pining for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to seek the GOP nomination in 2024 should take a good look at the Virginia's governor's Tweet about the indictment of former President Donald Trump, related to his bed, bath and beyond system for storing classified documents.

“These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country," Youngkin posted on Twitter, "especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not."

Youngkin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., decry what they term a double standard by the Justice Department.

Meantime, they subscribe to what we might call Self Immolation Theory - SIT for short - the idea that they can bide their time until Trump will finally self-combust and disappear.

As George Will would say:

Well.

Here's a truncated list of some things that have not stopped the Trump train:

* The access Hollywood tape

* His first impeachment

* His effort to overturn his election defeat

* Disclosure of the Jan. 2, 2021 phone call in which he urged Georgia election officials to change the state's results

* The January 6 insurrection

* His second impeachment

* The Stormy Daniels hush money indictment

Remember what Albus Dumbledore said of Fawkes, the phoenix who kept rising from the ashes:

"Fascinating creatures, phoenixes. They can carry immensely heavy loads ..."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports on the challenges of heirs property and the quest to help Black families keep family owned land. READ MORE

• Anna Bryson reports that the Chesterfield County School Board voted to give its next board members a 60% raise, effective Jan. 1 after a new board is elected. Current board members receive a $17,549 annual salary. Starting Jan. 1 the board’s five members will each get a $28,000 salary, with the chair receiving an additional $2,000. READ MORE

• Ress reports that traffic is up sharply at Richmond International Airport. READ MORE

• Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin alluded to his teenage past as a dishwasher in passing along life lessons to summer interns in Petersburg. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

MONDAY TRIVIA

Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, would turn 99 on Oct. 1. Who is the oldest currently living former British prime minister?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I don’t have any more words on this. I’m just tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot, and I beg of the entire community to stop - to just stop."

- Jason Kamras, superintendent Richmond Public Schools

TRIVIA ANSWER