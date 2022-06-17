Richmond Politics 06/17/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

June 17, 2022

Michael Martz reports that on Friday night the state Senate rejected Gov. Glenn Youngkin's bids to suspend the state's gas tax for three months and to bar state funding for abortions for poor women whose unborn children suffer gross fetal abnormalities.

Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, was among lawmakers urging support for Youngkin's renewed bid to suspend the state gas tax, saying of Virginians: "Please have some compassion. Help these people out."

Democrats said the state should not divert money from transportation funds. Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, added: "There is no way to ensure that a cut at wholesale is passed on to the price at the pump."

During the debate over the abortion amendment, Del. Candi Munyon King, D-Prince William, said: “What the governor doesn’t get is that the daughters of rich business tycoons are not the only ones who should have access to safe, reproductive health."

Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, urged the House to back the governor's amendment, saying: “I ask this body to stand with people of faith and conscience, stand up for the taxpayer.”

During an eight-hour marathon, the governor succeeded in winning passage of all but 11 of the 38 budget amendments he proposed.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears broke a tie vote in the Senate to rescue his amendment to triple the number of higher education institutions that can partner with local school divisions on lab schools. But the Senate blocked Youngkin's proposal to use state per-pupil funds to pay for them. READ MORE

Juneteenth: Sunday is the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. Monday is the federal holiday.

Primaries: On Tuesday GOP voters will choose opponents for Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

Abortion ruling: The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling, which could overturn Roe v. Wade, could come as early as Tuesday.

One more time: Lawmakers will return to Richmond Sept. 7 to elect a judge to the State Corporation Commission.

The Jan. 6 panel's other Virginian

Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, isn't the only Virginian who has played a key role on the House 1/6 Committee that is looking into Donald Trump's role in what Schapiro terms "the deadly attempt to extend his presidency."

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, was an adviser to the committee from August through April, paid $125,000, Schapiro reports.

Schapiro writes: "Riggleman, not one to conceal his outrage over the attack on the U.S. Capitol, worries that too many voters consider it old news. That it’s been overtaken by a jittery economy — manifested by $5-per-gallon gasoline, a shortage of baby formula and a four-decade high in inflation."

While the panel's effect on the midterm elections is uncertain, Riggleman said the committee is making a case that will have a “historical effect." READ MORE

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Two views of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's unsuccessful bid to suspend the state gas tax for three months:

“Taxes have virtually nothing to do with the price of gasoline."

- Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax

“At a time when inflation and gas prices are at a high in the Commonwealth, Virginians should know that higher gas prices are brought to you by @VASenateDems."

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Twitter

