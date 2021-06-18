Richmond Politics 06/18

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
June 18, 2021
JUNETEENTH
On Saturday commemorations across the Richmond area and across the nation will mark the formal end of slavery in 1865. Amid a reckoning on racial injustice, state and federal workers marked Juneteenth with holidays on Friday.
On June 19, 1865 Union forces in Galveston, Texas brought news that the Civil War was over and enslaved people were free. The news reached Galveston two months after Appomattox and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
Columnist Michael Paul Williams quotes public historian Joseph S. H. Rogers of Richmond, who termed the first new national holiday since the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in 1983 “one of the major steps toward realizing the promise that was allegedly put forth by the Declaration of Independence."
Writes Williams: "Indeed, a nation cannot rightfully celebrate liberty for all without commemorating the belated freedom of people it kept in chains." READ MORE
Perhaps this missing pillar - the national elevation of Juneteenth - will help us all appreciate the "singular notion" historian Christy Coleman crystallized to Williams: "None free until all free."
And perhaps it gets us a bit closer to Lincoln's resolve at Gettysburg: "that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom."
WHAT'S NEXT?
Juneteenth: Colleen Curran rounds up the Richmond area's commemorations. READ MORE
A high of 70: Any day now, Virginia should hit 70% of adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot. That was President Joe Biden's goal by the Fourth of July.
Weed: Adult possession of small amounts of marijuana becomes legal July 1.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Parole denied: Mark Bowes reports that the Virginia Parole Board has voted not to grant parole to Kenneth Wayne Woodfin, 74, who killed three people and wounded two law enforcement officers during a local rampage in 1984. READ MORE
Jobless aid: Michael Martz reports that for people who had been self-employed, it comes with a price. READ MORE
Families struggling: Sabrina Moreno reports that as COVID cases slow in Virginia, some immigrants grapple with having family in countries facing a surge. READ MORE
LONGEVITY'S PLACE
In his "been to the mountaintop" speech the night before he was slain in 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously said that he would like to live a long life and that "longevity has its place."
In Washington, a man with a very different political outlook is proving that the Supreme Court is the place for his longevity. In October Justice Clarence Thomas will become just the 16th person to have served 30 years on the high court.
There is a lot of talk these days about how Democrats want Justice Stephen Breyer to step down. That would enable President Joe Biden to nominate a successor to face off with Thomas and other members of the court's conservative majority.
This drama underscores Thomas' historic longevity. Consider that Justice Samuel Alito, who joined the high court in 2006, is 71, just a year younger than Thomas, who joined the court in 1991.
Thomas is on pace to become the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. In less than seven years he would surpass the record of Justice William O. Douglas, who served for 36 years and 209 days.
At that point Thomas would be 78 years old - four years younger than Breyer is now.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Schapiro: The politics columnist pays tribute to Reno Harp and Oscar Mabry, two influential, unelected officials who "forgot more about Virginia than most of us learned." READ MORE
• Jessica Nocera speaks with Richmond-area graduates who reflect on attending high school during the pandemic and look forward to the future. READ MORE
• Tyler Hammel of The Daily Progress reports that the trial in a lawsuit stemming from the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally will remain in Charlottesville. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Albert Einstein once spoke at a historically black university where he met the school president's 6-year-old son, who would become a key civil rights figure with ties to Virginia. Who was the son?
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I’ve evolved my thinking about that to a respect of a singular notion of none free until all free."
Historian Christy Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, speaking to columnist Michael Paul Williams about the national commemoration of Juneteenth
TRIVIA ANSWER
Julian Bond was the son of Horace Bond, president of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Julian Bond would become an early leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, serve for two decades in the Georgia legislature, co-found the Southern Poverty Law Center and lead the NAACP. He became a University of Virginia history professor in 1992. Walter Isaacson details the encounter in his Einstein biography.