Richmond Politics 06/18

There is a lot of talk these days about how Democrats want Justice Stephen Breyer to step down. That would enable President Joe Biden to nominate a successor to face off with Thomas and other members of the court's conservative majority.

This drama underscores Thomas' historic longevity. Consider that Justice Samuel Alito, who joined the high court in 2006, is 71, just a year younger than Thomas, who joined the court in 1991.

Thomas is on pace to become the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. In less than seven years he would surpass the record of Justice William O. Douglas, who served for 36 years and 209 days.

At that point Thomas would be 78 years old - four years younger than Breyer is now.

IN OTHER NEWS