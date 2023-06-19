COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

June 19, 2023

Which senators will survive?

A handful of prominent state senators are at risk of losing their seats in Tuesday's primaries, which promise to further transform a General Assembly already rocked by redistricting and a wave of retirements.

Michael Martz reports that several Democratic incumbents in Northern Virginia are under siege Tuesday, facing challenges from the left. The most vulnerable could be Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, who faces Stella Pekarsky, a member of the Fairfax County School Board.

Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, faces Heidi Drauschak, an advocate for campaign finance reform who co-founded CrowdLobby — a website that connects everyday people to professional lobbyists. Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, is trying to fend off a challenge from Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William. READ MORE

Here's a look at some other key contests in which veteran incumbents face tough challenges in Tuesday's primaries:

Martz looks at the battle between Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, and former Del. Lashrecse Aird. READ MORE

Dave Ress reports on the clash between Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, former Sen. Glen Sturtevant, and Tina Ramirez. READ MORE

Charlotte Rene Woods reports on the contest between Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville and Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville. READ MORE

Dave Ress reports on the Hampton Roads clash between Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Juneteenth: Monday is Virginia's commemoration of Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Tuesday's primaries: Virginia's voters pick nominees on Tuesday in more than 40 primaries for seats in the state Senate and House of Delegates.

Supreme Court ruling: The U.S. Supreme Court will soon rule on whether colleges and universities may still consider race in admissions decisions.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

McEachin's wake: Michael Martz reports that Richmond-area Senate and House primaries on Tuesday are the last political ripples from Rep. Donald McEachin's death. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that opposite ends of I-64 feature primaries that are "as subtle as a punch in the nose." READ MORE

Kava bar: Colleen Curran reports that Richmond’s first kava bar, KavaClub, was denied a permit by the Richmond Health Department and still is not open. READ MORE

Post hypnotic suggestion? Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote an Op-Ed in The New York Post trashing the Biden administration's energy plan and touting his Virginia model as a better way. READ MORE

The Thomas clock

This coming Friday U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas turns 75 years old.

Thomas has been much in the news in the last year, for choosing not to disclose Harlan Crow's gifts, and for asserting in his concurring opinion in the Dobbs case that overturned Roe vs. Wade that the Due Process Clause in the 14th Amendment guarantees only process and not rights.

Thomas asserted that the high court should therefore reconsider "all of this court's substantive due-process precedents," including cases that formed the basis of rights for married couples to use contraception, for consenting gay adults to engage in private sexual acts, and for same-sex couples to marry.

Meantime, Thomas continues to move toward a historic milestone. He has served on the high court for 31 years and 238 days, ranking 12th in U.S. history in the length of his tenure.

If he remains on the court for five more years he will surpass Justice William O. Douglas and become the longest-serving justice in the history of the Supreme Court.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that the Central Virginia Transportation Authority differs from similar regional bodies in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads in that it returns to member localities half of the funds it collects, in order to boost their own projects. Now the CVTA is considering funding its mega projects - by selling bonds. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that Kimberly Pope Adams and Victor McKenzie, two young political newcomers, are seeking the Democratic nomination Tuesday in a Petersburg-area House district. READ MORE

• Ress reports that Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank will lay off 74 workers by the end of July. READ MORE

