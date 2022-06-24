Richmond Politics 06/24/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

June 24, 2022

Youngkin wants ban after 15 weeks

Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he will seek to ban most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks following Friday's landmark Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years gave women a constitutional right to abortion.

Patrick Wilson reports that abortion remains legal in Virginia, which means the next move will be up to the state legislature, where Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House and Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the Senate.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, a Catholic who opposes abortion, will be a key vote in the Senate when lawmakers take up legislation in the session that begins in January. Morrissey issued a statement Friday saying he supports legal abortion only “up to the moment a fetus can feel pain.” If he sides with the Senate’s 19 Republicans next year, GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears would be a tie-breaking vote to pass abortion restrictions in the legislature.

Youngkin said in a statement: “The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life.”

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, was among Senate Democrats pledging to protect abortion rights.

“This outrageous ruling does not change the law here in Virginia,” McClellan said. “Because of our strong state laws, abortion remains legal in Virginia. As other states face restrictions, Virginia will remain a safe haven for abortion care."

Wilson reports that the high court’s decision also means more people seeking abortions are expected to travel to Virginia from other states, 26 of which either had “trigger laws” to ban abortion if Roe was overturned or are expected to quickly enact bans or restrictions. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Molly Ringwald: The actress and author, best known for starring in films such as "Sixteen Candles," speaks Saturday at a Richmond fundraiser for Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield.

"Citizen Ashe": Katherine Lutge reports that CNN's documentary on a son of Richmond who became a champion of tennis and human rights airs Sunday at 9 p.m. READ MORE

See you in September: Virginia legislators return to Richmond Sept. 7 to elect a judge to the State Corporation Commission. The fight over that procedural resolution should be a doozy. Lawmakers in either party could try to expand the agenda in order to take up abortion bills.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

First responses: Jessica Nocera and Katherine Lutge report on Virginians who spoke out on this historic day. Opponents gathered at rallies to condemn the decision. Some organizations issued statements supporting the ruling. READ MORE

First person: Colleen Curran interviews a Richmond woman who says "Having an abortion made me a better parent." READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that the governor is "in conflict with himself," and adds: "Will the real Glenn Youngkin please, stand up." READ MORE

VCU tuition: Eric Kolenich reports that VCU froze tuition for in-state undergrads, reversing last month's hike. The move comes a week after the governor urged 10 schools to undo tuition hikes. READ MORE

Rao's raise: Kolenich reports that VCU president Michael Rao got an 8% pay raise and now earns more than $700,000 annually. READ MORE

OPENING SALVOS

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade becomes an immediate flashpoint in Virginia's most competitive congressional contests, which will help determine control of the House of Representatives in November.

It also likely will be a key issue in Virginia's 2023 elections that will determine control of the state legislature.

What will likely be Virginia's two most closely fought congressional races feature four women whose views on abortion give voters a contrast.

Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, want Congress to codify Roe v. Wade. Their Republican challengers, state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach and Yesli Vega hailed the ruling striking down Roe and sending the decision back to the states.

Here are some initial forays in the fight to come:

From Spanberger:

“In the wake of today’s ruling, it falls on all of us to defend our neighbors, protect all rights enshrined under the right to privacy, and make sure women are never criminalized for making decisions about their own bodies. Rather than punish America’s women, lawmakers must stand with them. And rather than pursue extreme new laws, our elected officials must remember their obligation to protect our basic rights. Today is a dark day, but it cannot be the end of our efforts.”

From Vega:

"While this decision does not ban abortions, it does return control back to state governments to make their own careful and deliberate decisions on the issue of abortion as the representatives closest to the wishes and desires of their citizens. Those who respect democracy should respect and celebrate this decision. The federal government was never meant to have this kind of power and I’m glad it’s returning to the state where we have a pro-life Governor at the helm.”

IN OTHER NEWS

• Alan Fram of The Associated Press reports that Congress sent President Joe Biden a landmark gun violence compromise weeks after deadly mass shootings at a Buffalo supermarket and a school in Uvalde, Texas. READ MORE

• Michael Phillips reports that Commanders lawyers worked to keep Dan Snyder's 'sweetheart' comment out of Congressional testimony. READ MORE

QUOTES OF THE DAY

"Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

- Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.

"I would take a more measured course. I agree with the Court that the viability line established by Roe and Casey should be discarded under a straightforward stare decisis analysis. That line never made any sense. ... But that is all I would say, out of adherence to a simple yet fundamental principle of judicial restraint: If it is not necessary to decide more to dispose of a case, then it is necessary not to decide more."

- Chief Justice John Roberts, concurring in the judgment

"Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens. ... The Constitution will, today’s majority holds, provide no shield, despite its guarantees of liberty and equality for all."