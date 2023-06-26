COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

June 26, 2023

This fall's battlegrounds

Dave Ress reports that with the primaries behind us, this fall's fight for control of the state Senate and the House of Delegates could come down to about a dozen competitive contests.

In the Richmond area these include a marquee contest in Senate District 16 between Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, and a Henrico contest in House District 57 between Democrat Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner, and David Owen, a longtime general contractor and former co-owner of Boone Homes.

Another closely fought race will be in House District 82, based in Petersburg and Prince George County, where Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, a small business owner, faces Democrat Kimberly Pope-Adams, an accountant and auditor who has worked for the state and for Virginia State University. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Budget talks: House and Senate negotiators get back to work negotiating revisions to the state's two-year budget. The fiscal year starts July 1.

Supreme Court watch: The U.S. Supreme Court will soon rule on whether colleges can continue to engage in race-conscious admissions or whether that will now be prohibited. The court still has 10 decisions to announce. Tuesday is its next opinion day.

New laws: Hundreds of laws take effect July 1, including new tenant protections and new restrictions on advertising of marijuana-related products.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

UNOS: Eric Kolenich reports that insiders say Richmond's organ transplantation network is resistant to change. The United Network for Organ Sharing says it is committed to hearing all perspectives, including those critical of the network. READ MORE

McPike wins primary: Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, has conceded in her tight primary battle with Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, as Jared Foretek of InsideNova reports.

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Tuesday's primaries tested the politicians and the process. READ MORE

Defense: Michael Martz reports that with three Virginians on House Armed Services, the state's delegation is stepping forward as Congress takes up defense spending. READ MORE

WORTHY CHOICES

Back in October 2016 Democrat Donald McEachin, a lawyer and state senator from Henrico County, and Henrico Sheriff Mike Wade, a Republican, met in the final debate of their congressional campaign to represent the 4th District in Congress.

During a civil and thoughtful discussion, McEachin said he knew about the troubling effects of racial profiling by law enforcement, because, like many Black men, he had experienced being pulled over without apparent cause.

Wade said his experience in law enforcement had showed him that jails were warehousing too many people who were mentally ill and/or suffering the effects of substance abuse - and that something had to change.

Listeners to the two experienced and well-informed candidates could be excused if they thought Congress could use the perspective of both.

Some of this fall's battleground districts for the state Senate and House of Delegates might prompt similar conclusions. (Note: We're talking about credentials, not ideology.)

There is a rich roster of life experience in the dozen or so contests that will settle control of this citizen legislature. For instance, in addition to the Richmond-area battlegrounds:

Senate District 17 in Southside: Small business owner and Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk faces small business owner and Del. Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk.

Senate District 24 on the Peninsula: Veteran legislator, and businessman Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, faces former longtime York/Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs, the GOP nominee.

Senate District 31 in Loudoun County: Entrepreneur Juan Pablo Segura, the GOP nominee, faces Russet Perry, a former prosecutor and ex-CIA officer.

It's too early to say how these folks will acquit themselves in a general election campaign. But as former Bob McDonnell aide Tucker Martin likes to say: Candidate quality matters.

It appears folks in some of the battleground districts will have worthy choices in November.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Anna Bryson reports that a new review says some Virginia teacher prep programs miss the mark in literacy instruction. READ MORE

• Flashback: As Mel Leonor reported in September 2021, Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, urged the state's new redistricting commission to keep him from being paired in a district with Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. After the commission failed to recommend any maps and the state Supreme Court imposed new boundaries, Barker and Petersen wound up in different districts. But they suffered the same fate in Tuesday's primaries. READ MORE

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Youngkin is raising a ton, there’s not a lot of competition for money in other states. But money doesn’t always win the day — see (state Sen.) Chap Petersen."

- John McGlennon, a political scientist at the College of William & Mary.

