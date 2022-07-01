Richmond Politics 07/01/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 1, 2022

Getting jobbed?

Michael Martz reports that the Virginia Employment Commission is resuming its efforts to collect $859 million in overpayments of unemployment insurance benefits it mistakenly sent to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said it is trying to collect excess payments it made in 366,308 cases since the pandemic began more than 28 months ago, forcing more than 400,000 Virginians out of work and unleashing almost 2 million requests for unemployment benefits.

Those overpayments do not reflect incorrect payments due to intentional fraud, estimated at almost $68 million in 23,907 cases.

The VEC made the announcement on Friday, after the expiration of temporary protections that the General Assembly had adopted to protect people who were overpaid benefits through no fault of their own.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission estimated last fall that the state agency had issued $1.25 billion in incorrect payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. READ MORE

In the office: Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new telework policy says: "Effective July 5, 2022, Virginia state employees will return to the physical workplace." It's unclear how many state workers got exemptions.

Shot in the arm: Patrick Wilson reports that first lady Jill Biden visited Henrico on Friday to urge parents to get their toddlers vaccinated against COVID-19. READ MORE

Positivity up: Sabrina Moreno reports that ahead of Fourth of July weekend, Va.'s COVID positivity rate surpasses 20% — a first since February. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Cassidy Hutchinson, a star witness before the Jan. 6 congressional panel, set an example Gov. Glenn Youngkin could follow. READ MORE

Wheeler: Patrick Wilson reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tasked Andrew Wheeler, the official who was rejected for an environmental Cabinet post, with reducing Virginia regulations by 25%. READ MORE

Fox Elementary: Chris Suarez reports that according to the Richmond Fire Department the Feb. 11 fire that gutted Fox Elementary School was "accidental" and the cause is "undetermined." READ MORE

DECLARATION OF IMMIGRANTS

If you ever need a reminder that we are a nation of immigrants, take a good look at the bottom of the Declaration of Independence.

Seven of the 56 signers were born outside the new nation - in England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland or Northern Ireland.

Of course that foundational document - a beacon of freedom to the world - underscores our original sin at home.

In 1963, 100 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stirred the nation's conscience during his "I Have a Dream" speech, when he said African Americans at the March on Washington had come to redeem" a promissory note" that was long past due.

"When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, Black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the 'unalienable Rights' of 'Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.' "

King famously declared: "I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.' "

The racial reckoning that followed the 2020 killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor dramatized what many see as evidence that promissory note remains unpaid.

There is a reason that many African Americans see Juneteenth, now a national holiday, as the day to celebrate freedom.

If you go back and read King's speech you'll see that even amid "the dark and desolate valley of segregation" he retained hope.

"We refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt," King said. "We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. And so, we've come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice."

This annual holiday of pomp, parades and pyrotechnics offers a reminder that the most important word in our founding documents might well be "more."

The preamble to the U.S. Constitution does not say we are a perfect union. It says "we the people" established the Constitution in order to form "a more perfect union."

The work is never done. But 246 years after independence, this nation of striving immigrants is still at it. That's something to celebrate this Fourth of July.

• Eric Kolenich reports on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointees to college boards of visitors, starting with VCU. READ MORE

• Jess Nocera reports on the governor's five appointees to the state Board of Education. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that U.S. Customs has shifted oversight of Virginia ports and airports from Atlanta to Baltimore. READ MORE

• The 4,000 beagles remaining at a Cumberland breeding mill could be closer to adoption. A federal judge in Lynchburg on Friday denied a second attempt by Envigo to allow the sale of more than 2,000 beagles to fulfill a sister entity's research contracts.

"There's no reason workers should be on the hook for the state's mistakes."

- Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville on the Virginia Employment Commission trying to collect $859 million in overpayments

