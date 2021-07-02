Richmond Politics 07/02

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
July 2, 2021
Home-grown business
John Reid Blackwell reports that Avail Vapor, a Richmond-based company that was at the forefront of the vaping boom, now hopes to capitalize on customers who want to cultivate cannabis plants at their homes under the new state law.
Virginia on Thursday became the first state in the South to allow the use of marijuana recreationally among adults over the age of 21. The law allows people to possess less than an ounce and to grow up to four plants at their own home.
While Virginia's legal market to sell marijuana might not be up and running until 2024, Blackwell reports that from shops to nurseries, local businesses are getting into the supply business for growing cannabis. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
"Pot Party": On Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., Richmond Moon Market and Cobra Cabana are sponsoring an event with vendors, workshops and speakers to help consumers learn their rights under legalization.
JLARC: On Tuesday the state's watchdog agency provides a status report on the Virginia Retirement System and an update on its study of the Virginia Employment Commission.
Redistricting Commission: On Tuesday the panel hears subcommittee updates on its budget and citizen engagement.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
U.S. Capitol riot: Laurence Hammack of The Roanoke Times reports that a Covington man is among the growing number of Southwest Virginians charged with participating in the Jan. 6 mayhem. READ MORE
Money to burn?: Greg Schneider of The Washington Post reports that for all of Glenn Youngkin's wealth, when he retired from Carlyle he "walked away from" additional shares that were worth more than $100 million. READ MORE
Skill Games: A Norfolk Circuit Court judge on Friday denied an injunction several businesses in Hampton Roads sought, hoping to halt the state's ban on electronic "skill" games.
Coverage gap: Sabrina Moreno reports that while Virginia has improved access to health care coverage, the gap has worsened among Latino families. READ MORE
UVA still bars weed: Bryan McKenzie of The Daily Progress reports that UVA still says no to marijuana on Grounds. READ MORE
Getting hitched on a Wednesday?: Mary Alice Russell reports that a wedding boom has venues in high demand. READ MORE
Bonfire of the Inhumanities?
Ahead of Independence Day, politics columnist Jeff E. Schapiro offers a history lesson on how Richmond marked the occasion immediately after the Civil War.
Schapiro notes that in the first years after Appomattox, Black Richmonders reveled on the Fourth, celebrating freedom, while white people in the city either mourned Confederate dead or simply ignored the occasion.
Citing the "bitter denial" of white people who had been "toppled from the peak of the social order at the point of a bayonet," Schapiro asserts that "more than 150 years later, there is a disturbing echo of this in the rants of a defeated American president to his unquestioning followers, some of whom stormed the U.S. Capitol in January to reverse an election result that was rooted in reality but inconsistent with their prejudices." READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mark Bowes reports that a foundation paid off the mortgage on a Hanover home for the family of a state trooper killed in 2015. READ MORE
• Colbi Edmonds reports that Virginia saw an increase in fatal crashes last year and that historic traffic volume is expected for the holiday weekend. READ MORE
• Edmonds reports that a $12 million road improvement project on Richmond's Forest Hill Avenue is a year past due. Residents and businesses are frustrated. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
During World War II, which Richmond building served as the headquarters of the War Department's Anti-Aircraft command? Scroll down for the answer.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"Within 43 minutes we were overflowing."
Jessica Greenwood, who manages online inquiries for Sneed's Nursery in South Richmond, on what happened when it announced its first class on growing cannabis.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The theater then known as the Mosque was the command's headquarters. That nugget is in Linda Hervieux's book "Forgotten: The Untold Story of D-Day's Black Heroes, At Home And At War."