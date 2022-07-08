Richmond Politics 07/08/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
July 8, 2022
WHAT'S NEXT?
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
APPOINTMENTS TO KEEP
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently released a host of appointments to state boards. If some of the names sound familiar, they should.
The governor named small business owner Suzanne Obenshain, wife of Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, to the James Madison University Board of Visitors. He named freelance journalist Jennifer Wishon Gilbert, wife of House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, to the Radford University board.
To be clear: We're not suggesting any wrongdoing here. Virginia governors from both parties have long appointed lawmakers and family members of lawmakers, former lawmakers and family members of legislators to boards and commissions.
FRIDAY TRIVIA
The youngest governor in U.S. history was born in Virginia, but led a different state. Who was he and which state did he lead?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
TRIVIA ANSWER
If you thought of Sam Houston, that's a very good guess - but incorrect.
Houston, born in Rockbridge County, became governor of Tennessee at the age of 34 in 1827. He became governor of Texas in 1859 at the age of 66, after having served as president of Texas and as a U.S. senator from the state.
Stevens Thomson Mason, born in Leesburg, was just 24 when he became Michigan's first governor in 1835. "The Boy Governor" held the post until 1840. He died of pneumonia at the age of 31 in January 1843.