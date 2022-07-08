Richmond Politics 07/08/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 8, 2022

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

APPOINTMENTS TO KEEP

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently released a host of appointments to state boards. If some of the names sound familiar, they should.

The governor named small business owner Suzanne Obenshain, wife of Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, to the James Madison University Board of Visitors. He named freelance journalist Jennifer Wishon Gilbert, wife of House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, to the Radford University board.

To be clear: We're not suggesting any wrongdoing here. Virginia governors from both parties have long appointed lawmakers and family members of lawmakers, former lawmakers and family members of legislators to boards and commissions.

IN OTHER NEWS

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

The youngest governor in U.S. history was born in Virginia, but led a different state. Who was he and which state did he lead?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

TRIVIA ANSWER

If you thought of Sam Houston, that's a very good guess - but incorrect.

Houston, born in Rockbridge County, became governor of Tennessee at the age of 34 in 1827. He became governor of Texas in 1859 at the age of 66, after having served as president of Texas and as a U.S. senator from the state.