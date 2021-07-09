 Skip to main content
Richmond Politics 07/09
Richmond Politics 07/09

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 9, 2021

 

20180520_MET_MENT_BB13 (copy)

The Central State Hospital complex is in Dinwiddie County.

Virginia's mental health crisis

Michael Martz reports that the state on Friday took the extraordinary step of halting admissions at five mental hospitals because they don't have enough staff to safely care for patients.

Alison Land, commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services, said she is closing admissions immediately in hopes that a temporary halt will allow for attrition to reduce the number of patients.

Martz reports that the order "represents a breaking point for Virginia's behavioral health institutions," as staffing ebbs while admissions continue to spike. Lawmakers and mental health officials said the COVID-19 pandemic only heightened strains in the mental health system. Friday's order also immediately raised concerns from law enforcement, who worry about how authorities will assist people in crisis.

Alena Yarmosky, senior communications adviser for Gov. Ralph Northam, said he will propose that "a significant amount of federal American Rescue Plan funding go towards boosting staff salaries, hiring critical workers, and ensuring the well-being of patients and staff." READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Charlottesville's statues: The Daily Progress reports that on Saturday the city will remove its downtown statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. READ MORE

Redistricting: On July 19 the state's Redistricting Commission expects to name a new GOP citizen member to succeed Marvin Gilliam of Bristol, who stepped down this week.

Debate?: The summer meeting of the Virginia Bar Association, coming up July 22-24 at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, traditionally hosts Virginia's first general election debate for governor. There's no word yet on whether Republican Glenn Youngkin will take part.

 

20210623_MET_DEQ_AWE01 (copy)

A sign in Charles City opposes new natural gas power plants in the county. 

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Pulling the plug: Patrick Wilson reports that the developer of one of two proposed natural gas power plants in Charles City County is scrapping the project. Now there are questions about a potential gas pipeline. READ MORE

Building safety: Chris Suarez reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he is interested in working with local and state officials to examine building safety regulations following the condominium collapse in Florida. READ MORE

Sabato's tweets: Eric Kolenich reports that the Republican Party of Virginia is taking issue with the Oracle of Charlottesville's anti-Donald Trump tweets. A UVA spokesman says they're free speech. READ MORE

Delta variant: Sabrina Moreno reports that as the variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death in the state is among people who were not fully vaccinated. READ MORE

Masks: Moreno reports that Virginia, following CDC guidance, soon will not require them in schools for people who are fully vaccinated. READ MORE

 

20210712_MBZ_COVR_AWE03 (copy)

Dallas Pugh (left) and Josh Carter work on a home addition. The pandemic caused the closing of lumber mills, which sent prices for some types of lumber to climb 400%.

IN OTHER NEWS

• John Reid Blackwell reports that even with strong demand, supply shortages and rising costs for lumber make it a tough time to build a home. READ MORE

• Colleen Curran reports that local companies are scrambling to fill positions as the economy recovers and "the war for talent is on." READ MORE

• Sarah Wade of The Bristol Herald Courier reports that a lye spill at a Bristol, Virginia food manufacturing plant killed nearly 8,000 fish. READ MORE

 

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Virginia removes segregationist's statue from Capitol Square

The statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., former Virginia governor and U.S. senator, lies on a flatbed truck in front of the new General Assembly Building Wednesday, after it was removed from the pedestal in Capitol Square.

FRIDAY TRIVIA

The busts that remain in the Old House Chamber in the state Capitol include a likeness of Cyrus Hall McCormick. What was his claim to fame?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“My feeling was, ‘Why? Why?’ My father had to pay a poll tax to vote. ... Everybody should have known better.”

Grindly Johnson, secretary of administration for Gov. Ralph Northam, reflecting on the state's decision to erect a statue to segregationist Harry Byrd Sr. in 1976

 

TRIVIA ANSWER

McCormick, born in Rockbridge County, designed the first commercially successful mechanical reaper in the 1830s.

 

