Richmond Politics 07/09

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 9, 2021

Virginia's mental health crisis

Michael Martz reports that the state on Friday took the extraordinary step of halting admissions at five mental hospitals because they don't have enough staff to safely care for patients.

Alison Land, commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services, said she is closing admissions immediately in hopes that a temporary halt will allow for attrition to reduce the number of patients.

Martz reports that the order "represents a breaking point for Virginia's behavioral health institutions," as staffing ebbs while admissions continue to spike. Lawmakers and mental health officials said the COVID-19 pandemic only heightened strains in the mental health system. Friday's order also immediately raised concerns from law enforcement, who worry about how authorities will assist people in crisis.