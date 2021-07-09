Richmond Politics 07/09

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
July 9, 2021
Virginia's mental health crisis
Michael Martz reports that the state on Friday took the extraordinary step of halting admissions at five mental hospitals because they don't have enough staff to safely care for patients.
Alison Land, commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services, said she is closing admissions immediately in hopes that a temporary halt will allow for attrition to reduce the number of patients.
Martz reports that the order "represents a breaking point for Virginia's behavioral health institutions," as staffing ebbs while admissions continue to spike. Lawmakers and mental health officials said the COVID-19 pandemic only heightened strains in the mental health system. Friday's order also immediately raised concerns from law enforcement, who worry about how authorities will assist people in crisis.
Alena Yarmosky, senior communications adviser for Gov. Ralph Northam, said he will propose that "a significant amount of federal American Rescue Plan funding go towards boosting staff salaries, hiring critical workers, and ensuring the well-being of patients and staff." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Charlottesville's statues: The Daily Progress reports that on Saturday the city will remove its downtown statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. READ MORE
Redistricting: On July 19 the state's Redistricting Commission expects to name a new GOP citizen member to succeed Marvin Gilliam of Bristol, who stepped down this week.
Debate?: The summer meeting of the Virginia Bar Association, coming up July 22-24 at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, traditionally hosts Virginia's first general election debate for governor. There's no word yet on whether Republican Glenn Youngkin will take part.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Pulling the plug: Patrick Wilson reports that the developer of one of two proposed natural gas power plants in Charles City County is scrapping the project. Now there are questions about a potential gas pipeline. READ MORE
Building safety: Chris Suarez reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he is interested in working with local and state officials to examine building safety regulations following the condominium collapse in Florida. READ MORE
Sabato's tweets: Eric Kolenich reports that the Republican Party of Virginia is taking issue with the Oracle of Charlottesville's anti-Donald Trump tweets. A UVA spokesman says they're free speech. READ MORE
Delta variant: Sabrina Moreno reports that as the variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death in the state is among people who were not fully vaccinated. READ MORE
Masks: Moreno reports that Virginia, following CDC guidance, soon will not require them in schools for people who are fully vaccinated. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• John Reid Blackwell reports that even with strong demand, supply shortages and rising costs for lumber make it a tough time to build a home. READ MORE
• Colleen Curran reports that local companies are scrambling to fill positions as the economy recovers and "the war for talent is on." READ MORE
• Sarah Wade of The Bristol Herald Courier reports that a lye spill at a Bristol, Virginia food manufacturing plant killed nearly 8,000 fish. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
The busts that remain in the Old House Chamber in the state Capitol include a likeness of Cyrus Hall McCormick. What was his claim to fame?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“My feeling was, ‘Why? Why?’ My father had to pay a poll tax to vote. ... Everybody should have known better.”
Grindly Johnson, secretary of administration for Gov. Ralph Northam, reflecting on the state's decision to erect a statue to segregationist Harry Byrd Sr. in 1976
TRIVIA ANSWER
McCormick, born in Rockbridge County, designed the first commercially successful mechanical reaper in the 1830s.