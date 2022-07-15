Richmond Politics 07/15/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 15, 2022

Where's the proof?

Mark Bowes reports that a former sales associate for Virginia ABC and another man have been indicted in what authorities described as a conspiracy to obtain internal ABC inventory data on high-demand and limited-availability bourbons, and provide that insider information to interested parties for a price.

The pair allegedly wanted to sell the information to subscribers who would learn in advance when and where highly collectible bottles of bourbon would appear in ABC stores.

ABC spokeswoman Dawn Eischen said in a statement: “As the sole provider of spirits in Virginia, we want to ensure that every customer has a fair chance at acquiring highly sought-after products. We are committed to this standard and are confident that our current random process to distribute limited availability products addresses the issues identified in our investigation that led to the arrest of these two individuals." READ MORE

We won't belabor the puns about crime stoppers and bottling up Virginia gentlemen. Let's just say this isn't what the guv means when he talks about carrying the spirit of Virginia.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Campaign finance: Tonight (at 11:59) is a reporting deadline. Tomorrow VPAP will have reports on fundraising for key congressional and legislative contests.

Environmental justice tour: On Saturday Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, hosts Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Arizona, chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, for a Richmond news conference and a bus tour of sites such as the Maggie Walker National Historic Site, the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground and Lumpkin's Slave Jail, in support of the Environmental Justice for All Act.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Shots for tots: Eric Kolenich reports that the popularity of baby vaccines is low, but it’s higher in Virginia than other states. READ MORE

Pandemic: Kolenich reports that COVID hospitalizations and the positivity rate are going up following the Fourth of July. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Mark Smith, a gun owner who owns Midas shops in the Richmond area, has a TV ad calling for a waiting period for gun purchases, and better background checks. READ MORE

Buchanan flooding: Mike Gangloff of The Roanoke Times reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited flood-ravaged Buchanan County Friday and said “you can’t help but feel your heart sink” when viewing the damage. READ MORE

Chlamydia change: Madyson Fitzgerald reports that Virginia chlamydia cases are up 386% in older adults, marking the third largest increase nationwide. READ MORE

THE BRANCH OFFICE

On June 13, when he was in Northern Virginia to tout a partnership between Boeing and Virginia Tech, Gov. Glenn Youngkin thanked a number of people who played roles in Boeing's decision to move its headquarters to the state - including Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th.

"Virginia is the only state in America where our senators and our representatives - our Democrats and Republicans - get together in Washington once a month to talk about what's best for Virginia," Youngkin said. "That's what this is all about. So I want to repeat the thanks."

On Thursday, Kaine had a video availability with reporters in which he expressed concern about Buchanan County residents who are suffering from terrible flooding for the second time in two years.

"I'm pleased that Governor Youngkin acted quickly to declare a state of emergency in that area following the devastating rains and flooding," Kaine said. "Senator Warner and I and our congressional colleagues, we're going to do what we can here to help out these folks."

Make no mistake - Virginia's leading politicians have vast political differences. Youngkin called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade an "Amen moment." Kaine called it a "constitutional catastrophe."

And yet, Virginia's leaders also have a longstanding ability to come together in joint purpose.

The Virginia delegation's monthly meetings owe much to Sen. John Warner's example. The Republican who led Virginia's congressional delegation for 30 years espoused a Virginia-first ethos - insisting that the state's members of Congress put partisanship aside on matters of vital importance to the state such as military bases and personnel, and certain other matters.

In 2004 John Warner joined then-Gov. Mark Warner for a news conference in Richmond and backed the governor's push for tax hikes, saying: "Politics be damned."

There's another factor in the delegation's collegiality. Call it the Virginia farm system.

For folks here who are not baseball buffs, Branch Rickey - the visionary best known for bringing Jackie Robinson to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 - previously pioneered the baseball farm system. As an executive with the St. Louis Cardinals he devised a system in which a group of affiliated minor league clubs - at escalating levels - would develop prospects, funneling the best up to the major league club.

There's an analogy in Virginia's U.S. House delegation. We don't know who will prevail in Virginia's three closely fought congressional contests, but if state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, tops Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, she could become the eighth of Virginia's 11 U.S. representatives to have previously served in the state legislature.

Reps. Rob Wittman, R-1st, Bobby Scott, D-3rd, Don McEachin, D-4th, Ben Cline, R-6th, Beyer, Morgan Griffith, R-9th, and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th all learned the ropes and the rhythms of Virginia by serving in the legislature. If they didn't know each other before they got to Washington, they at least had a shared experience that gave them insight into the state's regional nuances and its overriding concerns.

Warner and Kaine are former governors. Kaine and Beyer also are former lieutenant governors.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th and Wittman served important apprenticeships in municipal government - Connolly on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and Wittman on the Montross Town Council and the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors.

Virginia's farm system means that members of the state's congressional delegation have a bit of common ground before they get to Washington. That makes it easier to come together on occasion, without abandoning their political principles.

There should be a plaque on that door where the Virginia delegation meets. Call it the Branch Office.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that Richmond Hill seeks to 'uncover buried truths' of enslavement at its site as a path to healing. READ MORE

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“He said, ‘Where are you?’

I said, ‘In this tree.’

He said, ‘I’m going to get help. Stay where you are.’

That was cute."

- Patty Mullins of Buchanan, describing her conversation with a rescuer after floodwaters swept her into a tree where she spent Tuesday night

Here's the story from David McGee of the Bristol Herald Courier. READ MORE

A bit of good news: Mullins was reunited with her black lab, Vayda.

