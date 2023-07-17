COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

June 17, 2023

Budget battle

Democrats and Republicans are citing separate state reports to bolster their arguments in the impasse over revisions to the state budget.

Michael Martz reports that Democrats are pointing to a report from a state watchdog agency that says Virginia has significantly underfunded K-12 public education. Meantime, Gov. Glenn Youngkin awaits a report that will sum up state revenue at the end of the fiscal year that closed June 30. Youngkin expects it to show that Virginia has a surplus of at least $3.6 billion - enough to cut taxes by $1 billion while making additional key investments in high priorities, such as education, health and public safety.

Martz reports that prospect of a compromise appears dim as Youngkin considers whether to call a special session.

"I'm always hopeful, but it's looking pretty grim," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Senate debates defense bill: On Tuesday the U.S. Senate will begin debating the National Defense Authorization Act. The GOP-led House passed the bill Friday, largely along partisan lines, after Republicans added socially conservative amendments, including one to bar reimbursement of expenses for members of the armed services who travel to get an abortion.

Trump's cases: A Fulton County, Ga. prosecutor has indicated that a decision on whether to charge former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference probe will come in early August. In a separate case, special prosecutor Jack Smith could soon decide whether to seek charges against Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to undermine the 2020 election results.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

FBI HQ: The Associated Press reports that the General Services Administration has tweaked the selection criteria for the FBI's new headquarters site, giving Maryland renewed hope in its contest with Virginia. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has proposed Huntsville, Ala. for the new FBI HQ. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called that a stunt, noting the FBI's preference for the D.C. metropolitan area.

Youngkin appointees: Among names of note in the list of Youngkin appointees the administration announced Friday evening:

• Justine Taylor-Raymond, former deputy director, education at the George W. Bush Institute, named assistant secretary of education;

• Anthony D. Williams of Virginia Beach, retired chief of operations at the Drug Enforcement Administration, named to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority's Board of Directors;

• Diana Cantor of Richmond, a CPA, lawyer and partner at Alternative Investment Management, LLC, named to the VCU Health System Authority's Board of Directors. Cantor is former chair of the Virginia Retirement System board and was the founding CEO of the Virginia College Savings Plan. She is married to former U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-7th.

Willkie, or won't he?

This past week brought a couple of additional eyebrow raisers in Virginia's summer parlor game - will he or won't he?

The New York Times, citing an anonymous source, reported that Rupert Murdoch has privately said he would like to see Gov. Glenn Youngkin jump into the presidential contest.

On Monday, Youngkin was a guest in studio for the premiere of CNN's new primetime show, "The Source" with Kaitlan Collins. The host asked the 2024 question several different ways and Youngkin offered his standard responses - that he's focused on Virginia's midterm elections and that he's not on the hustings in Iowa.

He even took it a step further. Collins asked the governor whether he will be in Iowa in January. Youngkin said: "I don't think I'll be in Iowa. I think I'm going to be in Virginia. We're going to do everything we can, to hold our House, flip our Senate, and lead. And this is what I was hired to do. And that's what's exciting to me."

For folks who hold out hope that Youngkin will run next year the theory appears to go something like this: Former President Donald Trump's legal troubles in one or more of the four cases prevent him from mounting a credible campaign, leaving his base supporters and donors looking for an alternative who has not trashed Trump's conduct. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis languishes and rivals such as Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley fail to catch fire, leaving Republican voters and donors pining for another option.

Let's just look at the logistics. Iowa's Republican caucuses are Jan. 15 and the New Hampshire primary will follow soon thereafter, giving the GOP victors in those states momentum.

On March 5, Super Tuesday, surviving GOP hopefuls will compete in 14 states on the same day, from California to Texas to Virginia and North Carolina. It's hard to see how any candidate - however gifted - could start from a standstill with no national campaign apparatus and credibly compete in such a front-loaded calendar.

The other possibility is a draft. Could a business leader turned-politician come out of nowhere to win a presidential nomination?

Well, it happened in 1940, when a business executive-turned politician, Wendell Willkie, claimed the nomination on the sixth ballot at the Republican convention. But that was a different time, when Willkie could ignore the presidential primaries because they did not lock in delegates.

That GOP convention in June 1940 came amid war in Europe. France had fallen to the Nazis a month before. Germany also had overrun Poland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Willkie made a point of differentiating himself from more isolationist candidates in the GOP.

So, take Youngkin at his word and expect him to focus on Virginia - but you might pay attention if he's asked about the U.S. role in Ukraine.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports on the remarkable story of R.J. Redstrom of Powhatan County who completed his 158th triathlon after receiving a double-lung transplant. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that GRTC is expanding bus routes farther into the Richmond suburbs. READ MORE

• Charlotte Rene Woods and Michael Martz report that three Richmond-area contests for the House are among 12 in which Republicans are targeting Democratic candidates in a six-figure buy of attack ads. READ MORE

Photo of the Week

MONDAY TRIVIA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin donates his salary to organizations that help others. Which presidents donated their salary?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"I think that will be my final plea, because I think we will fully confirm that we are well ahead of the $3.6 billion budget forecast for a surplus that I laid out in December."

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who expects to renew his push for tax cuts after the state's revenue report comes out this week.

TRIVIA ANSWER