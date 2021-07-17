Richmond Politics 07/17

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
July 17, 2021
Seeking Youngkin's stances
Mel Leonor reports that in skipping the traditional first debate of Virginia's general election campaign for governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin is drawing attention to the lack of clarity about his stances.
Virginia will elect its next governor in 108 days. Youngkin has no section on his website detailing his views on various policy issues. In interviews with conservative talk show hosts he has offered glimpses, such as an interest in reducing or even eliminating the state's individual income tax, but he is yet to roll out detailed positions on issues from taxes to guns.
Leonor reports that while Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe accuses Youngkin of “hiding from Virginians,” the GOP nominee also might also face pressure from his own party to firm up his positions, including the extent of his allegiance to former President Donald Trump.
Trump, who endorsed Youngkin in May, praised him again this week, but warned that 2017 GOP nominee Ed Gillespie "tried to skirt the issue by wanting my endorsement, yet walking on both sides of the fence." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Redistricting Commission: On Monday it is expected to name a new GOP citizen member, replacing Marvin Gilliam of Bristol.
Special session: The legislature convenes Aug. 2 to allocate $4.3 trillion in Virginia's share of funds from the American Rescue Plan.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Mental health crisis: Michael Martz reports that a staffing crisis is crippling Virginia's only mental hospital for children. READ MORE
'Not good enough': Martz reports that a former commissioner faults the Northam administration for letting the crisis at state mental hospitals reach this point. READ MORE
Proposed pipeline: Patrick Wilson reports that some central Virginia property owners plan to fight a proposed gas pipeline. READ MORE
Broadband: Gov. Ralph Northam proposes that Virginia use $700 million of its federal rescue plan funds to boost broadband in an effort to close the state's digital divide. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that for Glenn Youngkin the campaign is "a crash course in government." READ MORE
THE LONG DOWNFALL OF DELTA CHI
Eric Kolenich reports that Delta Chi, now banned at Virginia Commonwealth University, was under scrutiny long before freshman Adam Oakes died after drinking whiskey at an off-campus party.
The fraternity faced university discipline for seven straight school years.
Students in the fraternity have been accused of hazing, sexual assault, underage drinking, illegal parties and a fight, according to more than 800 of pages of emails and reports spanning the last 10 years obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Kolenich reports that the records show other fraternities at Virginia Commonwealth University have been punished for many of the same offenses, but none was on the verge of suspension as often as Delta Chi. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mel Leonor reports that while Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin raise funds at a record pace, Democrats have more cash on hand than Republicans in the fight for control of the House of Delegates. READ MORE
• Colbi Edmonds reports that Virginia State University and Virginia Union University are using CARES Act funds to forgive student balances. READ MORE
• John Boyer reports that temperatures across Virginia are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century. READ MORE
• Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that a new George Wythe High School can't wait. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that the jobless rate in Virginia is improving overall while labor shortages are still occurring. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Who was the only president to marry at the White House?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"They work 16-hour days and get hit."
- Nancy Snead, the human resources manager who is trying to fill 50 vacant jobs for direct-service aides at the only state mental hospital for children and adolescents