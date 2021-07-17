Richmond Politics 07/17

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 17, 2021

Seeking Youngkin's stances

Mel Leonor reports that in skipping the traditional first debate of Virginia's general election campaign for governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin is drawing attention to the lack of clarity about his stances.

Virginia will elect its next governor in 108 days. Youngkin has no section on his website detailing his views on various policy issues. In interviews with conservative talk show hosts he has offered glimpses, such as an interest in reducing or even eliminating the state's individual income tax, but he is yet to roll out detailed positions on issues from taxes to guns.

Leonor reports that while Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe accuses Youngkin of “hiding from Virginians,” the GOP nominee also might also face pressure from his own party to firm up his positions, including the extent of his allegiance to former President Donald Trump.