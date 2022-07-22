Richmond Politics 07/22/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 22, 2022

The tipping point

Michael Martz reports that the state's labor force expanded by 6,250 employees last month. That dropped Virginia's jobless rate to 2.8%, the lowest it has been since the month before the COVID-19 pandemic began more than 28 months ago.

Amid that good news, Martz reports that the industry with the biggest job gains — hotels and restaurants — is still struggling to find employees to fill jobs.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said that while there's more to do on the labor participation rate, the report is "promising news for Virginia’s economic health" and "a welcome return to pre-pandemic unemployment levels."

Leisure and hospitality businesses estimate they lost 95,000 jobs in Virginia during the pandemic, and have recovered two-thirds of them.

“It is still dire,” said Eric Terry, president and CEO of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association. “We are still struggling with staff.”

Maybe when COVID finally recedes for good, restaurants and hotels will return to full strength and the economy will reach a tipping point in more ways than one. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Veep's visit: Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Richmond Saturday for a roundtable discussion on abortion rights.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Teacher vacancies: Jess Nocera reports that Richmond Public Schools faces nearly 200 teacher vacancies and the school board has approved new hiring incentives. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro notes the passing of Jane Woods and Jack Reid. He says the former lawmakers were emblems of a Virginia GOP that was an ideological big tent. READ MORE

Stoneywalling?: Lyndon German reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is withholding some public records regarding his news conference about an alleged foiled mass shooting plot. READ MORE

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that amid soaring rent hikes, Richmond must work harder to produce affordable housing. READ MORE

OLD SCHOOL

Back in 2008 a national political correspondent stopped in Richmond. During a brief conversation the correspondent surmised that Democrat Barack Obama would probably beat Republican John McCain in that fall's presidential election.

The correspondent's theory wasn't based on temperament, experience or policy, but on the simple premise that: "Young beats old."

This likely is part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's calculus as he tries out his stump speech in Nebraska, Texas and beyond while he weighs a potential presidential run in 2024.

Youngkin, 55, likely believes that if he could somehow get the GOP nomination he could position himself as the face of a post-Trump GOP and pose a striking generational contrast to President Joe Biden, who already is the oldest president in U.S. history and will turn 80 in November.

For all we know, Youngkin World might already be dusting off JFK's inaugural. "The torch has been passed to a new generation," yada, yada, yada.

But here's the thing about adages - they're not always true. Does young always beat old? Not so much.

Since 1896, when Republican William McKinley beat Democrat William Jennings Bryan in what is often considered the first modern presidential campaign, we've had 32 presidential elections. The younger major party nominee has won just 11 of those contests.

While a TR, a JFK or a Jimmy Carter breaks through on occasion, they're the exception, not the rule. A big generation gap didn't propel Tom Dewey or Walter Mondale to the White House.

Granted, youth was served from 1992 through 2012 as the younger candidate prevailed in five out of six presidential contests, thanks to Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama.

But it wasn't the case when Donald Trump won in 2016 and when Biden beat him in 2020.

Which sets up the possibility of a really old-school rematch. If Trump faces Biden again in 2024 and "young beats old," the "young" guy will be inaugurated at 78 in January 2025.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Bill Lohmann relates the story of a Powhatan grower who delivered a 'Biden' orchid to first lady Jill Biden at the White House. READ MORE

• Stacy Parker of The Virginian-Pilot reports that a rare book by Thomas Jefferson showed up in a donation box at a Virginia Beach library. READ MORE

• Jess Nocera reports that Richmond Public Schools proposes that five preschool centers shorten the learning day by an hour. READ MORE.

MY MISTAKE

In the "Branch Office" essay in last week's newsletter. I erroneously lumped in Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, a former two-term lieutenant governor, with fellow members of Virginia's congressional delegation who had served in the state legislature. I should have written that if state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, prevails in her contest with Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, Virginia could have seven former state legislators among its 11 members of the U.S. House.

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who was the oldest Virginia-born president?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“We’re not even close to recovering."

- Eric Terry, president and CEO of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association

TRIVIA ANSWER