Richmond Politics 07/23

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 23, 2021

Biden backs Macker, rips Trump

Michael Martz reports that in Arlington County Friday evening President Joe Biden urged Virginians to elect former Gov. Terry McAuliffe a second time "not just for Virginia, but for the country."

Biden, like McAuliffe, sought to tie former President Donald Trump to Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin in an off-year election that he called "a big deal" for the rest of the country.

"I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry," he said. "I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry."

Biden and McAuliffe, friends and veterans of campaigns past, have made appearances together three years in a row. In 2019 Biden joined McAuliffe in Loudoun County two days ahead of Virginia's legislative elections.