Richmond Politics 07/23

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
July 23, 2021
Biden backs Macker, rips Trump
Michael Martz reports that in Arlington County Friday evening President Joe Biden urged Virginians to elect former Gov. Terry McAuliffe a second time "not just for Virginia, but for the country."
Biden, like McAuliffe, sought to tie former President Donald Trump to Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin in an off-year election that he called "a big deal" for the rest of the country.
"I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry," he said. "I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry."
Biden and McAuliffe, friends and veterans of campaigns past, have made appearances together three years in a row. In 2019 Biden joined McAuliffe in Loudoun County two days ahead of Virginia's legislative elections.
On March 1, 2020, Biden, fresh off the South Carolina primary victory that revived his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, campaigned in Norfolk ahead of Super Tuesday. During that appearance Biden introduced McAuliffe as “the once and future governor of Virginia.” READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Infrastructure debate: Michael Martz reports that Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., says the bipartisan bill could reach the Senate floor on Monday. READ MORE
Special session: Lawmakers return to Richmond Aug. 2 to apportion federal relief funds.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Prison visits: Mel Leonor reports that incarcerated Virginians and their families have gone a year without in-person contact. Their waiting will continue till October. READ MORE
Drug testing: John Reid Blackwell reports that some employers might change their policies as a result of Virginia's new marijuana law. READ MORE
Leaked reports: Frank Green reports that a New Kent County woman who helped journalists expose financial corruption may soon be imprisoned. READ MORE
Trip to study games: Patrick Wilson reports that several Virginia lawmakers joined gambling lobbyists on a trip to Illinois to view potential replacements for banned electronic skill games. READ MORE
Schapiro conjures the debate that wasn't
If this were like Virginia's last nine elections for governor, Saturday would be the main event, with Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe facing off in a debate sponsored by the Virginia Bar Association.
With Youngkin's decision not to participate, we will wait for the first encounter both campaigns have accepted, a September debate sponsored by the Appalachian School of Law.
Meantime, politics columnist Jeff Schapiro imagines what might have transpired if the candidates met Saturday at the Omni Homestead.
In Schapiro's telling, moderator Judy Woodruff has a tough time getting straight answers - including from the Macker on the right-to-work law. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• "They tore my dreams apart": Mark Robinson reports that a Richmond mother sued RRHA for rejecting her voucher application over a past marijuana conviction. READ MORE
• Michael Paul Williams: The columnist writes that voter suppression is on the rise and that "The Richmond Crusade for Voters is needed more than ever." READ MORE
• Seeking post-pandemic calm: Holly Prestidge reports that a Richmond restaurant owner built her business around community. Now it's for sale - and so is her house. READ MORE
• Vaccines: Michael Phillips reports that the Washington Football Team will offer them free to fans while they attend training camp in Richmond. READ MORE
• VCU: Eric Kolenich reports that a third of the school's students still haven't reported their vaccine status. READ MORE
FRIDAY:TRIVIA
Joe Biden is the nation's second Catholic president. Terry McAuliffe would be Virginia's fourth Catholic governor of the last five. Who was the first Catholic to hold statewide office in Virginia?
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"I've never heard of that before."
Chesterfield County Circuit Court Judge Frederick Rockwell III, after a prosecutor described the case of a Petersburg man who pleaded guilty to burglary after learning his clothes were marked with an invisible fluid known as SmartWater CSI
TRIVIA ANSWER
Dick Davis, a former Portsmouth mayor who served as lieutenant governor from 1982-86, was the first Catholic to hold statewide office in Virginia.