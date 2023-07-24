COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 24, 2023

'Significant' movement

Michael Martz and Charlotte Rene Woods report signs of progress in the impasse that has prevented revisions to the state's two-year budget.

Senate budget negotiators are considering a new House proposal to bridge a $1 billion gap between House Republicans and Senate Democrats over Gov. Glenn Youngkin's package of corporate and individual income tax cuts.

“It is a significant step forward,” said Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, who expects to brief other Senate budget negotiators and hold a meeting in the next week or two, depending on availability because of vacations.

Woods and Martz also report that the state will return more than $1 billion to certain taxpayers under an existing state tax benefit for small businesses. That is about two-thirds of the $1.5 billion windfall that the governor reported for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The state still will have about $500 million in addition to the $3.6 billion in excess revenues that Youngkin relied on in proposing a package of tax cuts and spending priorities he proposed to the two-year budget in December.

Youngkin, in an appearance Friday to tout the addition of 200,000 jobs since he became governor 18 months ago, urged lawmakers to finish the job. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Mick turns 80: In December 1981 a college friend at Randolph-Macon urged me to join him in seeing the Rolling Stones at Hampton Coliseum. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were in their late 30s, he said. This might be our last chance! (We caught them in D.C. years later.) Jagger turns 80 on Wednesday.

First GOP debate: The first Republican presidential debate is Aug. 23 in Wisconsin.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Child care: Sean Jones and Anna Bryson report on a crisis for many families who are struggling to find reliable and affordable child care in the Richmond area. READ MORE

Early voting: Charlotte Renee Woods reports that Virginia Democrats, who were the driving force behind early voting in Virginia, are making another big push this year. READ MORE

Dominion: Dave Ress reports that Dominion is telling regulators that customers should not get a rebate on past bills, but that it also does not project a base rate increase in 2024 or in 2025. READ MORE

Schapiro: Columnist Jeff Schapiro writes of U.S. District Court Judge John A. Gibney Jr., a recovering alcoholic, who found sobriety and helps others on the path. READ MORE

Transplants: Eric Kolenich reports that researchers say a rise in organ transplants is due to opioids, not progress by Richmond-based UNOS. READ MORE

The heart of Tony Bennett

If you read any stories of Tony Bennett's remarkable life, you already know he wasn't just a great artist.

Bennett, who died Friday at 96, had served in combat near the end of World War II, helped liberate a Nazi concentration camp that was a subcamp of Dachau, and supported civil rights, taking part in a Selma to Montgomery march in 1965.

He also had a sense of humor. In 2018 Michael Phillips spoke with the singer during a week in which the crooner and the University of Virginia's basketball coach of the same name had separate big gigs in Richmond.

“I was very good friends with the late philanthropist John Kluge, who was a supporter of UVA,” the singer said. “So I have visited the campus and heard about what a great coach they had with the same name as mine.

“However, my given name is a bit different — Anthony Dominick Benedetto.”

Bob Hope started introducing the crooner as Tony Bennett in the early 1950s and the name stuck.

Phillips noted that in 1991 the singer appeared in Wisconsin and two other Tony Bennetts greeted him at the airport. One played for the Green Bay Packers. The other, - now the UVA coach - then played basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Phillips reported that according to a Green Bay Press-Gazette story about the 1991 meeting, the singer said it was just the second time he had met someone with the same name.

“She was a stripper,” he said. “She spelled it T-O-N-I.”

Bennett first appeared in Richmond at the Mosque in April 1954, with the Percy Faith orchestra. Bennett's 2018 performance at the same venue - now the Altria Theater - came 64 years later.

"I hope that the audience walks out of the theater at the end of the night having enjoyed themselves and having put their worries and problems aside for a few hours,” Bennett told Phillips. “Just have a good time.”

RIP, Tony. A good time was had by all.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports on road projects that are key to Chesterfield County's economic growth. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that Virginia's unemployment claims are back to pre-pandemic levels, but pockets of pain persist. READ MORE

• Anna Bryson reports that athletics is just one area of uncertainty as Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolls out new model policies regarding transgender students. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

MONDAY TRIVIA

The fathers of two future U.S. presidents signed the Declaration of Independence. Who ya got?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Send me a budget. And then let me call a special session that is one of celebration, as opposed to disagreement.”

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin

TRIVIA ANSWER