Richmond Politics 07/29/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 29, 2022

No charges for cops who used tear gas

Lyndon German reports that Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin will not pursue criminal charges against police who deployed chemical agents against demonstrators two years ago during protests at the Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart monuments.

Richmond's top prosecutor said in a statement Friday evening: “There is no criminal liability or culpability for any individual officer who appropriately followed an order in the chain of command that was lawful but, with hindsight, in error.”

Police on June 1, 2020, deployed tear gas on protesters who gathered at the monuments following a Minneapolis police officer's murder of George Floyd. Officers deployed chemical agents before an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

Eric Kolenich reported this week that newly released police body cam footage showed a man standing near the Stuart monument holding a placard marked "NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE." A Richmond police officer swatted the placard away and then sprayed a chemical agent in the man's face.

Police said at the time that the use of chemical agents was necessary to keep officers safe. Richmond police this month retracted its statement from two years ago, saying “it does appear, at the time tear gas was initially dispersed at the Lee monument, that the crowd was peaceful." READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Soto: Baseball's trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. Will the great Juan Soto be on the move to Bill Lohmann's Cardinals, Kirk Cox's Yankees, or to our late, lamented colleague Tyler Whitley's Dodgers? Or will the Padres come calling again?

The 'R' word: Amid debate about whether we're in a recession, the Governor's Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates, known as GACRE, meets Aug. 12 at the Patrick Henry Building.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New reality: Michael Martz reports that local governments are struggling to hire and retain key workers. READ MORE

Schapiro: The politics columnist catches up with Paul Trible, the reformed pol whose 26-year presidency transformed Christopher Newport University. READ MORE

Fired teacher: Jess Nocera reports that Equality Virginia has filed a brief in the West Point case, saying the school board rightfully fired teacher Peter Vlaming for refusing to use a transgender student's pronouns. READ MORE

WHAT THE HAIL?

As Michael Phillips reported this week, the Washington Commanders are inviting fans to help rewrite the team's fight song. The team is giving fans the option of picking certain alternative lines for the song, now to be known as "Hail to the Commanders."

This team hasn't run the option well since RGIII went down. So here's a potential rewrite. As Jefferson used to say - Tom, not Roy - Let facts be submitted to a candid world:

***

Hail to the Snyders

Hail victory

Dodging subpoenas

Fighting in D.C.

***

Toxic workplace, "dust up"

need we say more?

Woodbridge, Loudoun no deal

let the costs soar

***

Fight on, fight on

games rarely won

you've lost Pe-ter-sen

Rah! Rah! Rah!

***

Hail to the Snyders

two playoff wins

after 10 coaches

Talk about thin skins ....

IN OTHER NEWS

• The Department of General Services says the new General Assembly Building is getting closer to its fall completion. READ MORE

• It's Richmond, baby. Everybody's got to read Colleen Curran's story on the meme. READ MORE

• Curran reports that the city of Richmond is letting residents vote on a name for its new street sweeper. Meryl Sweep is kinda catchy. READ MORE

* Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has officially arrived. She's featured on a bobblehead, courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

All of these baseball greats are Hall of Famers. What else do they have in common?

1B Eddie Murray

2B Roberto Alomar

SS Honus Wagner

3b George Brett or Cal Ripken Jr.

C Bill Dickey or Joe Torre

OF Hank Aaron

OF Joe DiMaggio

OF Tony Gwynn

OF Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

OF Paul Waner

OF Robin Yount

P Christy Mathewson

P Pedro Martinez

P Greg Maddux

P Tom Glavine

P Dizzy Dean

P Gaylord Perry

P Phil Niekro

P Trevor Hoffman

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Republicans: 10

Democrats: 0

"And November is going to be worse."

- The National Republican Campaign Committee, tweeting about Thursday's congressional baseball game.

