COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 31, 2023

Spanberger's next step

Michael Martz reports that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has told some fellow Democrats that she plans to seek the party's nomination for governor in 2025, according to a Politico report.

For the record, Spanberger is saying that she is focused on this year's fight for control of the House of Delegates and the state Senate and that she will make her intentions known after the November elections.

Other Democrats who have signaled interest in running include Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax and Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun. Potential GOP candidates for governor include Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Spanberger would be the first former member of Congress to serve as Virginia's governor since a previous 7th District representative. George Allen represented the district from 1991 to 1993. After Democrats in the legislature drew Allen into the same district as Rep. Tom Bliley, Allen left Congress, ran for governor and won in November 1993.

Trump cases: Former President Donald Trump is awaiting word on a potential grand jury indictment related to Jan. 6, 2021. Separately, the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga. says she will announce in August whether Trump faces charges in the Georgia election interference case.

GACRE weighs in: As Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for his tax cut plan, the Governor's Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates will give him its input Aug. 7 at the Patrick Henry Building.

The Associated Press reports that seven GOP candidates have met the polling and fundraising qualifications for the first GOP presidential debate Aug. 23 in Wisconsin. Other GOP hopefuls including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, are trying to meet the requirements of at least 40,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 unique donors in at least 20 states.

Michael Martz reports that Richmond-area residents will pay higher tolls as of Sept. 1, but officials want it to be E-Z for commuters.

Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro asserts that the University of Virginia board "is bringing shame on the school."

Patrick Wilson reports that state police are losing Black troopers despite a focus on diversity.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who reportedly has told fellow Democrats that she plans to run for governor in 2025, is perhaps best known for winning swing districts by performing well in large suburban counties, such as Chesterfield, Henrico and Prince William.

If she does run for governor, Spanberger is likely to raise another aspect of her three hard-fought wins, an ability to limit the damage in some rural counties.

Like most Democrats, Spanberger loses rural red counties. In her 2022 win over Yesli Vega, she lost nine of 10 counties in the 7th District, while carrying Prince William County and the city of Fredericksburg. But a key to her three close victories in swing districts - first in the Richmond suburbs and now in Northern Virginia - is her ability to limit the damage by garnering around 40% or more in many rural counties, Spanberger wins by holding the line in red rural counties and running up her margins in the big suburbs.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's victory in the 2021 contest for governor shows why this matters.

The former high school basketball star won a close election for governor by playing the political version of the inside game and the outside game at the same time. He made strategic inroads in the state's big blue population centers - the 10 localities with populations of 200,000 or more - while running up the margins in rural red counties.

Youngkin trimmed the Democrats' collective margin in the state's 10 largest counties and cities by carrying Chesterfield County and the cities of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, while shaving Democratic margins in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

In his 2017 election for governor, Democrat Ralph Northam swept all 10 of the state's most populous counties and cities by a total of 352,000 votes. Four years later, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin's Democratic opponent, came out of the big 10 with a collective margin of about 295,000 votes.

Youngkin also strengthened a strength by running up GOP margins in rural red counties.

Look at some of the rural counties in Spanberger's current 7th District.

In Orange County, Youngkin beat McAuliffe by 5,319 votes in 2021. A year later, Spanberger lost the county to Republican Yesli Vega by 3,263 votes.

In Culpeper County, Youngkin beat McAuliffe by 6,775 votes. A year later Spanberger lost Culpeper by 4,219 votes.

Youngkin became Virginia's first Republican elected governor since 2009 because his two-pronged strategy worked. He prevailed statewide by about 64,000 votes, or 2 percentage points. His running mates' wins were even closer. Winsome Earle-Sears was elected lieutenant governor by 50,000 votes. Jason Miyares was elected attorney general by about 27,000 votes.

So you can imagine aspects of Spanberger's strategy if she were to win the nomination for governor - win back Chesterfield and try to restore Northam's larger margin in Prince William while working to reduce the GOP's margins in some rural red counties.

Other potential candidates, such as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, Earle-Sears and Miyares, surely have their own winning scenarios for the election to come.

But first voters must settle the legislative landscape in which the next governor will go to work.

Charlotte Rene Woods reports that Manchester is "in bloom," which could mean a grocery store for the neighborhood.

Anna Bryson and Eric Kolenich report that the state approved its first lab school, a collaboration between VCU and CodeRVA Regional High School.

Eric Kolenich reports that a food hall is planned near Virginia Commonwealth University.

Bryson reports that a judge dismissed a suit against the state education department under U.S. disability law.

