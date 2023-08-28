COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 28, 2023

Eric Kolenich reports that real estate development has marched west along Broad Street to the Goochland County border, raising the question: Where will it go next?

Goochland administrators have a 28-page plan for the area that abuts Short Pump, known as Centerville, that prepares for growth. The plan calls for new connector streets and greenways and sets standards on how land will be used.

But at a public meeting last month, dozens of residents spoke against it, saying the plan allows for all sorts of things that should stay out of the village, such as town homes cramped together, flat office buildings and chain hotels.

County supervisors have deferred a vote until December.

Goochland's population is growing, but with 26,000 residents it remains a fraction of Henrico's.

Goochland county officials say they can choose which projects to accept.

"We're in a position where we can drive the conversation," said Krystal Onaitis, deputy county administrator.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Anti- drunken-driving push: On Monday Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins law enforcement officers to mark the annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Early voting: The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar's office is Sept. 22

Next GOP debate: The second GOP presidential debate is Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

More than 6,000 plants and 28 trees have been planted in the Richmond circle where the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood from 1890 to 2021.

Virginia budget negotiators have reached a deal on a package that includes $1 billion in tax relief.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's hotel bills from the winter conference of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington.

Threats of violence disrupted a high school football game Friday in another blow to a community that is trying to heal.

Son of 'Born'

Oliver Anthony, the viral musical sensation from Farmville, is chafing at politicians left and right - at conservatives who have adopted his song "Rich Men North of Richmond," and at liberals who are condemning the tune.

"I do hate to see that song being weaponized," Anthony said in a YouTube video on Friday. "I see the right trying to characterize me as one of their own and I see the left trying to discredit me, I guess in retaliation. That (expletive's) gotta stop."

Anthony said it was "funny" seeing his song mentioned in the first question of the first Republican presidential debate. "I wrote that song about those people," he said.

This isn't the first time an artist has accused politicians of misappropriating an anthem of disillusionment.

In his memoir, Bruce Springsteen criticizes President Ronald Reagan for "cynically offering thanks for the message of hope in the songs of a man so many young Americans admire — New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen.”

Reagan made the comment during a 1984 campaign stop in New Jersey, shortly after Springsteen released "Born In the U.S.A."

If you listen to an acoustic version of the song - stripping away the backbeat and the triumphal chorus - "Born in the U.S.A." sounds like a prelude to "Rich Men North of Richmond."

Springsteen's protagonist is a guy who's been kicked around his whole life: He gets in "a little hometown jam" and is sent off to Vietnam, where his brother is killed fighting the Viet Cong.

He comes home and gets no help from the Veterans Administration or from the hometown refinery that isn't hiring.

Now he's "ten years burning down the road, nowhere to run, ain't got nowhere to go."

In his introductory YouTube video on Aug. 7, Anthony talks about people who "are just sick and tired of being sick and tired."

"No matter how hard they push and how much effort they put in to whatever it is they're doing, they just can't quite get ahead," he says.

You can imagine Springsteen's character sharing Anthony's lament:

"It's a damn shame what the world's gotten to

For people like me and people like you.

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is."

Springsteen wasn't the first artist with a misunderstood anthem, either. After reading Joe Klein's 1980 biography of Woody Guthrie, Springsteen started playing "This Land is Your Land" in concert.

Springsteen told his audiences that Guthrie wrote the song not merely as a celebratory ode to the nation's beauty, but as an angry response to Irving Berlin's "God Bless America."

Politicians' theme songs can be complicated.

In Gov. Glenn Youngkin's frequent walk-up song, "Spirit in the Sky," a Jewish singer, Norman Greenbaum, sings about people who follow Jesus and look forward to going to heaven.

Greenbaum told American Songwriter that his inspiration was a mashup of country singer and TV host Porter Wagoner, gospel, cowboys and Native Americans.

Politicians need to choose their signature tunes with care.

Reagan's Democratic opponent in 1984, former Vice President Walter Mondale, picked the theme from "Rocky," Bill Conti's "Gonna Fly Now."

Not so much. Reagan carried 49 states, all but Mondale's Minnesota.

IN OTHER NEWS

In a new memoir Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears reflects on her faith, Donald Trump and her journey as a Black Republican.

Virginia Commonwealth University received $271 million in donations last fiscal year, the most it has ever gotten in a 12-month span.

The Virginia Retirement System earned a 6.1% return on its investments in the last fiscal year, overcoming a rocky start in financial markets.

"They've done everything they can in the last two weeks to make me look like a fool, to spin my words, to try to stick me in a political bucket and they can keep trying, but I'm just gonna keep on writing." - Oliver Anthony

- Oliver Anthony

