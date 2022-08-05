Richmond Politics 08/05/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 5, 2022

Big rate hikes in the wind

Charlotte Rene Woods and Michael Martz report that the State Corporation Commission on Friday approved Dominion Energy's application to recover costs for its massive $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The wind farm will bring significant costs for the electric utility's ratepayers.

Over the next 35 years, the SCC estimates that a Dominion residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see an increase of $4.72 a month, with a peak monthly billing hike of $14.22 in 2027.

The wind farm, planned 27 miles off the Atlantic Coast from Virginia Beach, is the largest energy project ever undertaken in Virginia and would be the largest wind project in the country, as well as one of the biggest in the world. The General Assembly has declared the project to be in the state's interest, which constrained the SCC from rejecting it.

Supporters and skeptics of the project said they are pleased the SCC ordered Dominion to abide by a performance guarantee. READ MORE

Economic update: On Aug. 19, Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the legislature's money committees. Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings will review the state's fiscal condition.

SCC judge: Speaking of the SCC, Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond Sept. 7 to choose a judge for the State Corporation Commission.

In the pipeline: Patrick Wilson reports that James Minor, a gubernatorial appointee to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, lobbied for a gas project that his agency will consider. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Minor to a second term on the panel. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Virginia's new governor faces an old Virginia problem - "the distraction of ambition." READ MORE

VEC update: Michael Martz reports that the Virginia Employment Commission has improved its response to the unemployment crisis, but many are still waiting for help. READ MORE

Stun gun: Mark Bowes reports that a Petersburg police officer was acquitted of assault charges in the use of a stun gun on a suspect. READ MORE

The Richmond SPCA passed along a happy tale on Friday - happy tails, to be more precise. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, a Northern Virginia organization, transported to the Richmond SPCA about 90 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Envigo's notorious breeder mill in Cumberland County.

Ten dogs were to remain at the Richmond SPCA. Other rescue and adoption organizations took on the rest, as part of a massive effort to find the dogs and puppies loving homes. Folks who hope to adopt one of the beagles rescued from Envigo can signal their interest by signing up on the Richmond SPCA's match finder page.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who signed bipartisan "beagle bills" to help protect dogs and cats at research facilities, continues a tradition of Virginia governors who are partial to pooches.

In a campaign ad, Youngkin held a puppy and walked three other dogs at the same time. The ad was meant as a pre-emptive strike against Democrat Terry McAuliffe's attack ads.

"What's next, I hate dogs?" Youngkin said, before the camera panned down to reveal the four dogs, identified as Bo Youngkin, Tobi Youngkin, Cici Youngkin and Belle Youngkin.

As Youngkin contemplates a 2024 White House bid, he's well prepared in at least one respect. As President Harry Truman supposedly said: "If you want a friend in Washington, buy a dog."

OK, Harry apparently never said that, doggone it. The website Quote Investigator says the quote might be tied to Truman because a fictional version of the president utters a similar line in the play "Give 'Em Hell, Harry."

But I dogress. Let's finish up this ruff draft.

This coming Thursday, Aug. 11, marks the end of the "Dog Days" of summer, traditionally the peak of the swelter.

As the Farmer's Almanac relates, the "Dog Days" comes not from panting pups, but from Sirius, the bright star called the Dog Star. During the Dog Days, the sun is in the same part of the sky as Sirius.

The Almanac explains that "because the star is so bright, the ancient Romans believed it actually gave off heat and added to the sun’s warmth," leading to the period we call the Dog Days.

So the next time you hear John McEnroe yell: "You can't be Sirius!" you can blame it on the Dog Days of summer.

• Chris Suarez reports that the CEO of Urban One is asking Richmond to focus on a casino do-over referendum in 2023, instead of this fall. READ MORE

• Suarez reports that the city of Richmond is down to two development teams to replace The Diamond - the city's minor league ballpark - and build a new neighborhood around it. READ MORE

• Jess Nocera reports that LULAC is calling for a Richmond Public Schools commission to support Latino students. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that a D.C.-area restaurant leader is broadening her scope to Richmond and Baltimore as the new head of the Greater Washington Partnership. READ MORE

“This particular risk for this particular project should not fall on the company’s customers,”

- The State Corporation Commission, referring to a performance standard it is requiring Dominion to meet in its offshore wind project

